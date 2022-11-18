Read full article on original website
Related
Column: Liars lose and deniers are denied. In the midterms, democracy comes out ahead
Voters rejected candidates who parroted the 'Big Lie' about the 2020 election or set out to hijack balloting machinery so they could manipulate future elections
New Congress will give Oklahoma more muscle
Last year, when Rep. Tom Cole tried to amend a spending bill to include more money for tribal courts and law enforcement, the House Rules Committee stuck his proposal in a bloc of amendments that was doomed to fail. And it did. Next year, Cole won’t have any problem getting...
Editorial: California political ethics watchdog is losing its bite
Investigations take so long at the Fair Political Practices Commission that elections come and go without answers.
King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London on Tuesday for the first state visit of his reign, which will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended. The visit was organized before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to her longtime devotion to the Commonwealth. The last state visit by a South African leader was in 1996, when Nelson Mandela was honored two years after he became South Africa’s first Black president. Ramaphosa is scheduled to address a joint session of Parliament later Tuesday, followed by talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other government officials on Wednesday.
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart at a news conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning ... when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression.” “It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken said at Doha’s Diplomatic Club. “And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.” Just hours before the first players with the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were to take the field on Monday, soccer’s governing body warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards — two of which lead to a player’s expulsion from that game and also the next.
Comments / 0