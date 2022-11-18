Set an agenda for every meeting so it stays productive

A well-crafted agenda prepared in advance can help you make the most of meetings, especially if it's a collaborative effort. If you haven't in the past, consider asking them what they would like to discuss beforehand, and update the agenda accordingly. In concert with the direct report, decide on a theme or objective for the meeting. New hires may benefit from an agenda guide or template .

Once you both have decided on an agenda theme and items, assign a certain amount of time to each component. For example, a 45-minute meeting might unfold as follows, with time allotted at the beginning and end for icebreakers and personal questions that put the direct report at ease and let you know that you hear and see them as an individual:

Check-in (5 minutes)Direct report feedback and items of concern or interest (10 minutes)Manager feedback and items of concern or interest, including coaching and professional development (15 minutes)Free time devoted to long-term career or company goals (10 minutes)Action and accountability items and closing personal questions (5 minutes)