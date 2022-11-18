ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Set a meeting cadence that works for everyone

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVMP6_0jG0yng800

Aim for a cooperative approach to ensure both parties will be fully engaged. Plan to have your meeting in the peak of the "productivity zone," those times of day when individuals are most likely to be free to chat. YouCanBookMe analyzed more than half a million appointment invitations and found that the optimal time for 1:1s was Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m.

Consider meeting weekly and skipping every once in a while to prevent meeting fatigue and promote ongoing communication and timely feedback. Harvard Business Review recommends scheduling weekly meetings for 30 minutes and biweeklies for 45-60 minutes. A hybrid plan, whereby certain team members meet weekly and others biweekly, can also benefit managers with too many meetings and employees who may need more or less communication.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy