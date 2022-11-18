Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Y. Brown Jr., who became Kentucky’s governor after building empires in business and sports, has died. He was 88. Brown had been a leading Democratic fundraiser by the time he made his own run for public office. He also acquired an international reputation as a master salesman. Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise. He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics. While governor, Brown offered his credo one day in a news conference at his office in the Capitol at Frankfort: “Let me be free; let me be myself. I am different.” He served as governor from 1979-1983.
wcn247.com
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — State officials say the operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March. Nikki Fried, the state commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, said Tuesday that the state wants to ensure this doesn't happen to anyone else. An autopsy ruled Tyre's death accidental. He was well over the maximum recommended weight for the ride. A report by outside engineers found sensors had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.
wcn247.com
Guadeloupe government fights 'large-scale' cyberattack
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe is fighting what it calls a “large-scale” cyberattack on its computer networks. The government said Monday that it is working with an unidentified specialized firm to limit the consequences of the attack as it tries to restore its systems as soon as possible. An announcement warning of the attack remained posted on the government’s main website on Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if the hackers were demanding a ransom and what government services might have been affected by the attack. A spokeswoman for the government did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
wcn247.com
Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.
wcn247.com
Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals could close. That would be 54% of the state’s total hospitals. The potential closures threaten to exacerbate poor health outcomes in one of the nation’s poorest states. Experts at the hearing say the crux of the problem facing Mississippi’s hospitals is that revenues have not kept pace with rising costs to provide care.
wcn247.com
Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water. That's according to Pennsylvania American Water. The public utility released details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing in Dimock. The tiny village in northeastern Pennsylvania became notorious in the early days of the state’s drilling and fracking boom after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire. Dimock residents were briefed on the water line plan Monday night.
wcn247.com
Artist’s hand-painted dress to match her work goes viral
PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) — Louisiana artist Mandy Poche needed something to wear to her exhibit opening the next day. Instead of making a last-minute dash to the store, she turned to her creative skills and painted a white off-the-shoulder cocktail dress to match one of her artworks. The result has been an internet smash sensation. A video Poche posted on Facebook shows her making an initial turquoise brush stroke on the white dress and ends with the brightly hued garment next to a similarly colorful painting. In the three weeks since, it has been viewed nearly 9 million times. Interest has come from across the country and as far away as Australia.
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania's deer season starts on Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Pennsylvania’s statewide firearms deer season is set to begin. It kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, continues on Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs through Dec. 10. Hunting is closed only on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Comments / 0