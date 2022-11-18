Read full article on original website
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
Nepal votes in poll coloured by downturn and discontent
A revolving door of prime ministers -- most serving less than a year -- and a culture of horse-trading have fuelled perceptions the government is out of touch with Nepal's pressing problems. Several younger faces are contesting for the first time, up against established parties whose leaders have strode the...
Dozens killed in factory fire in central China, suspects taken into custody
Thirty-six people were killed and two were missing after a fire at a plant in central China, state media said Tuesday, citing local authorities. The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang City in Henan Province on Monday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported without sharing further details. State media...
Erdogan threatens ground operation in Syria after deadly rocket strike
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday he was mulling going beyond air strikes and launching a ground operation in Syria following a deadly rocket strike on a Turkish border town. Erdogan also renewed warnings that those attacking Turkey will pay dearly, a day after Ankara's forces launched air raids...
Photographer Anne de Henning: Documenting Bangladesh's 1971 war for independence
Witnessing the birth of a nation... French photographer Anne de Henning travelled through Bangladesh in the early 70s, during the war of independence, photographing freedom fighters, families, refugee trains and women fleeing villages. To mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence, Paris’s Guimet Museum is hosting an exhibition of Anne de Henning’s work called "Witnessing History in the Making". Anne de Henning spoke to Eve Jackson about what she saw when she was in Bangladesh.
Multinationals opening new gas sites, despite climate change warnings
Although scientists keep insisting that the planet needs to move away from its dependence on oil, gas and coal to effectively combat climate change, hydrocarbon development projects continue to emerge. Several countries, cities and NGOs are calling for a non-proliferation treaty on fossil fuels. Within the next few years, multinational...
Meet Israel’s teenage ‘Refuseniks’, who are refusing to enlist in the army
This summer, six Israeli teenagers openly spoke about their opposition to the country’s compulsory military service. They denounced the "apartheid" system and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. As a result, they have been jailed multiple times. One of them, Evyatar Moshe Rubin, who’s just been released from prison and is awaiting a third sentence, spoke to us.
Shallow, 5.6 magnitude quake kills dozens in Java, Indonesia
A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake killed at least 162 people, with hundreds injured and others missing, when it toppled buildings and triggered landslides on Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, officials said. Doctors treated patients outdoors after the quake, which was felt as far away as the capital Jakarta, left...
Seychelles president says 'no time to wait' after COP27 deal on 'loss and damage'
In an interview with FRANCE 24, the president of Seychelles hailed the deal reached at the COP27 climate conference on a "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable nations as "good news". Wavel Ramkalawan said that "loss and damage" had been a long-standing request of small island states like his, but added that the key now was implementation and funding. "I hope that this good news is translated into reality immediately, because the world doesn't have time to wait," he said. Ramkalawan underlined that the islands of his archipelago face a very real risk of disappearance if no serious action is taken against climate change.
COP27: Climate deal reached on ‘loss and damage’ fund for vulnerable nations
An often fraught UN climate summit wrapped up on Sunday with sweeping agreement on how to tackle global warming and a "historic" deal to create a special fund to cover the damages suffered by vulnerable nations. The two-week talks, which at times appeared to teeter on the brink of collapse,...
Indonesia quake toll tops 250 as rescuers comb rubble for survivors
The death toll from the earthquake that shook the Indonesian island of Java leapt to at least 268 on Tuesday as more bodies were found beneath collapsed buildings. The Cianjur regional disaster mitigation agency said on its Instagram site that the number of dead increased from 162 reported the night before. Another 151 people remain missing and more than 1,000 have been injured.
S.Africa's Precious Moloi-Motsepe, champion of African fashion
Style has coursed through her veins since she was a young girl growing up in Soweto township, and for her the time is ripe for "African designers to shine" on the international platform. A decade-and-half ago, she founded the Johannesburg and Cape Town fashion weeks that bring together designers from...
Mali junta bans activities of NGOs funded by France
Mali's junta announced on Monday a ban on the activities of NGOs funded or supported by France, including humanitarian groups, amid a worsening row between Paris and Bamako. The West African nation's interim Prime Minister Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga justified the move in a statement on social media, calling it a response to France's recent halt to development aid for Mali.
French-speaking bloc examines unrest in Africa
Facing calls to do more to resolve global crises, the world's French-speaking leaders met in Tunisia Sunday to discuss growing instability and popular discontent in francophone Africa. But tensions crept into the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) conference itself when the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo,...
Colombian government resumes formal peace talks with ELN rebel group
Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last recognized rebel group in the country, on Monday resumed formal peace talks in Venezuela for the first time since they were suspended in 2019. The talks are a push by President Gustavo Petro, who in August became Colombia's first-ever leftist...
French parliament to debate divisive ban on bullfighting
Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art. "Corrida is a tradition, an art, a dance with the bull," said Baptiste, one...
'All eyes on Wagner' project: Widespread reports of abuses, massacres in Mali
An open-source investigations project launched an interactive map that documents the Russian mercenary network Wagner Group's activities across the globe, including in the Middle East and North Africa. FRANCE 24's Wassim Nasr tells us more about the mercenaries' activities in Mali.
Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit
Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a ban on the trade of white rhinoceros horn, despite a request from Eswatini that was backed by Japan and several other African countries. The tiny nation, formerly known as Swaziland, had argued...
Tunisia hold Denmark to a goalless draw in World Cup 2022 opener
Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener on Tuesday, kicking off their Group D campaign with a strong performance against one of the pre-tournament dark horses. Tunisia have never reached the World Cup knockouts in five previous attempts but Jalel Kadri's side will be encouraged...
Turkish drone hits Syrian Kurdish base used by US-led coalition, says Kurds
A base in northeastern Syria used jointly by Kurdish forces and the US-led coalition was hit in a Turkish drone strike on Tuesday, according to a Syrian Kurdish group and independent monitoring agency. The strike came as the US and Russia urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to call off a planned ground invasion into northern Syria.
