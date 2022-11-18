The traditions behind The Big Game

Big Game Rivalry means someones leaving with bragging rights and a trophy, who is it?

One of the oldest rivalries in college football history. As the California Golden Bears host the Stanford Cardinal. This rivalry has been taking place since 1892, and regardless of record is always high stakes. The Stanford Axe, which the Golden Bears currently hold. It is more than just a game, especially with both teams sitting at 3-7 record-wise and this potentially being David Shaw's last game as the head coach .

Pregame Tradition

Cal Tradition

It is tradition for Cal to hold a Big Game Bonfire Rally. Usually, the highlight of this rally is when the fire is started and reaches approximately 8 stories high. They do their rally with the traditional axe yell. They also have alumni speak, they get their students ready for the game. The rally has ended when you hear The Spirit of California being sung by the students.

Stanford Tradition

Stanford used to hold a bonfire as well, however, they've changed due to the fire being near a lake that was a habitat for animals. They now hold it on the field with the axe yell also being performed. Stories told by alumni, and players come to the rally, and most importantly you know it's Cal week because of the "BEAT CAL" banner hanging over the library.

What to expect from this game

This game should be a good one. Both teams standing at 3-7 record-wise, but one has arguably played much better than the other. Cal has had really close games with their opponents whereas Stanford has gotten blown out by most of their opponents. The game should come down to the fourth quarter. It might end up being who is more comfortable in close games. The answer to that would be Cal. Stanford trying to get the axe back they'll have to play a clean game. Stanford's Head Coach David Shaw on the hot seat needs to be able to coach a good game.

Stanford

Stanford offensively struggles, whether that is due to a lack of running back depth or because of play calling something needs to change in order to score points. They haven't been able to score. It's been rough to watch the offense in recent weeks. Over the last 5 games, Stanford has averaged 12.4 points per game. That is a fireable offense for an offensive-minded coach. Stanford goes in as a 5 point underdog. This could be the final gut punch for the program to fire Shaw.

Now it's going to be hard to win the game. Stanford will need to slow down quarterback Jack Plummer and running back Jaydn Ott. The problem is every week it's been the same thing said by me, "Stop the run" and Stanford just continues to give up 200 yards on the ground, even to teams that struggle running the ball. Cal only averages 97 yards on the ground but Ott is a really impressive freshman. Stanford will be hit with play-action due to the inability to stop the run. Defense with injuries but the energy provided by safety Jonathan McGill and his stellar play. He brings it every game, gets behind him, and adds to the intensity he plays with.

Offensively Stanford hasn't had an identity all season. They have a new scheme running a slow-developing RPO, which hasn't worked. They try running the ball late in games instead of early in games to set the tone and control the game for the defense to get breaths. Stanford needs to throw the ball this week. The Golden Bears give up around 300 a game. The only problem the RPO game they run is too slow, the routes take forever to develop, the receivers don't create separation and the offensive line can't block for the 3-5 seconds needed for routes to develop. They need to feed receiver Elijah Higgins more than ever and use Tight End Benjamin Yurosek. Attack through the air, but without the RPO, it will work. When an offense hasn't worked all season, it's time to fix things and change it up. Throw some trickery into the offense. Catch Cal asleep and throw a few trick plays at them to score.

Cal

Offensively RUN RUN RUN the ball. Stanford defensively might not be able to stop the run even if they knew the team was going to run every play. It's not the player's fault, I blame the coaches. If Cal can stick to the run with Ott who is averaging 5.4 yards a carry, he is bound to break a few big runs and run for 150-200 yards. Using Plummer out-of-the-play action with Ott and attacking the Stanford secondary. Cal can game plan any way they want against the Cardinal defense because they struggle to get after the quarterback and they can't stop the run. Game plan anyway and you'll score.

Defensively for Cal, they should be in the zone or off coverages forcing Stanford to run the ball. They haven't shown they are capable of running the ball. So the best thing is for quarterback Tanner McKee to hand the ball off in the RPO. If he is handing it off that is a good thing for Cal. Stanford's best offense is through the air with McKee connecting with Higgins and Yurosek. If Stanford is able to throw the ball then Cal will be in trouble defensively.

Final Prediction

I won't put a score prediction on the game. I, however, will predict Cal Keeps the Axe and Stanford isn't able to win back the axe. The game just favors Cal. A close game, which Cal has been a part of more often than Stanford. Cal can run the ball, but Stanford can't stop it or run the ball. The odds are in favor of Cal, now does this mean David Shaw gets fired because he loses a rival game that all alumni and Stanford wants to win? I don't know but the seat feels like it gets hotter and hotter each week. I know Stanford fans, I'm with you. We just want to watch winning football again.