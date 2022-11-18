ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ adds new location: What to know about the celebration

By Alexandra Hurtado
The Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast is expanding this year! Disneyland Resort has been added as one of the host destinations for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 . Grammy winner Ciara is set to oversee the festivities at the happiest place on earth.

The event will also kick off the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration , which “will commemorate the global impact of Disney’s storytelling, experiences, and fans and set the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic,” according to a press release. The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the holiday. Also in California, DJ﻿ D-Nice will serve as the co-host of the party in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqSbi_0jG0xb3D00 ABC

Over on the east coast, Ryan Seacrest is returning to headline the iconic program for the 18th time. Ryan, who is also an executive producer of the show, will be joined by co-host Liza Koshy in Times Square.

Country singer Jessie James Decker will be joining the pair in New York as the Powerball co-host. Meanwhile, Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Performers will be announced closer to the night of the show.

Continue reading to find out how to ring in 2023 with Ryan Seacrest:

What time is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 ?

The annual show will air live at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 31.

How to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 ?

Tune into the celebration on ABC.

What time does Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 end?

You can go to bed when the show ends at 2 a.m. EST.

