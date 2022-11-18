You can't be prosperous by living off government handouts. Unless you are already prosperous and have low people in high places.
10 to 15 years behind in the economy of every place else. a lot of people don't even have internet. minimum wage is $7.25 an hour since 2009. industry does not exist hardly here at all. people are Drinkers and drugs and not guaranteed to go to work when they're supposed to not industrious in their ways at all men are cop outs and can't be trusted. overweight and lazy men and women. not industrious state or people. school system sucks. banks behind on being modernized and up to date.
Why 😭 do they Seem to LOVE to Remind us of this? I do not need a reminder I have lived in Mississippi for 61 years and 9 months.Nine months in my Mother's Belly.So I never see anything anybody is going to do,think of,try,no suggestions to change this for the Better.So me not being in a good mood right now I'm going to get of this CRAZY 😧🤪 Article and Read No More Putting this PHONE DOWN and read me a good Book.Keep my brain POSITIVE.
