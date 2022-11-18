ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Patty
4d ago

You can't be prosperous by living off government handouts. Unless you are already prosperous and have low people in high places.

Freedom to speak
3d ago

10 to 15 years behind in the economy of every place else. a lot of people don't even have internet. minimum wage is $7.25 an hour since 2009. industry does not exist hardly here at all. people are Drinkers and drugs and not guaranteed to go to work when they're supposed to not industrious in their ways at all men are cop outs and can't be trusted. overweight and lazy men and women. not industrious state or people. school system sucks. banks behind on being modernized and up to date.

Lindia Sanders
3d ago

Why 😭 do they Seem to LOVE to Remind us of this? I do not need a reminder I have lived in Mississippi for 61 years and 9 months.Nine months in my Mother's Belly.So I never see anything anybody is going to do,think of,try,no suggestions to change this for the Better.So me not being in a good mood right now I'm going to get of this CRAZY 😧🤪 Article and Read No More Putting this PHONE DOWN and read me a good Book.Keep my brain POSITIVE.

foodmanufacturing.com

Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Misuse of Federal Funds Not a New Boondoggle in Mississippi. It’s Time to Notice.

Since the state auditor and the Hinds district attorney broke the news of their TANF-fund investigation in February 2020, Mississippians and Americans have had a lot to say about the redirection of $77 million in federal welfare dollars in our state from those who need it the most to those who, well, need it the least. The outrage is deserved and appropriate, as are the efforts by multiple news outlets since the news broke to figure out exactly who did what when—and, vitally, what laws they broke, especially those not arrested or who have pleaded guilty to date. Or, if needed laws even exist in a state where channeling funds away from the poor isn’t exactly a new thing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, MISS. – Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District, has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) projects in southwest Mississippi. “From bridge replacements to overlay projects to erosion control, the projects taking place throughout southwest Mississippi will have a positive impact on public safety and travel...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Brett Favre allegedly urged Mississippi's governor to support unproven concussion treatment

Football great Brett Favre allegedly used his clout to urge Mississippi’s then-governor Phil Bryant to spend millions of taxpayer dollars – funds intended to lift kids out of poverty – to test an unproven concussion treatment. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian has details on the allegations, which are part of a broader scandal relating to misused welfare funds. Favre has denied any wrongdoing.Nov. 22, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Take advantage of ‘safe zone’ and stock the freezer

In a couple of days, we’ll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it’s the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

United Furniture terminates thousands; other companies offering help to employees

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - United Furniture has terminated all employees. Workers learned of the news overnight via an electronic message. United has multiple facilities throughout north Mississippi and employed thousands of people. It's been one of the region's biggest employers. It also did business as Lane Furniture. The following is...
VERONA, MS
CBS 42

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is […]
DOTHAN, AL
desotocountynews.com

White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases

When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS

Community Policy