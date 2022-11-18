Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft
Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
capecoddaily.com
Developing: Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. CWN will bring you further details as we get them. The post Developing: Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – There are reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Further details were not […] The post Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capeandislands.org
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
WCVB
Arrest made in Martha's Vineyard bank robbery, Cape & Islands DA says
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that one person connected to the heist, which happened at 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Rockland Trust in the town of Tisbury, was in custody.
theweektoday.com
Striped Bass begin northern migration
Striped Bass are native to Marion and Mattapoisett waters and have played an important role in the fishing industry along the South Coast. Fairhaven resident George Emmons writes about the Striped Bass migration as they travel north through Buzzards Bay. The bodies of Striped Bass, as in my illustration, have...
nbcboston.com
Seasonal Curling Rink Opens at Cape Cod Resort Hotel
Ice skating rinks are popping up in more and more places during the colder months, bringing what used to be largely confined to the Boston Common’s Frog Pond to a mix of shopping centers. But curling, a formerly obscure sport that grew in popularity after the United States’ unexpectedly...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Suspect in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery appears in court
Miquel A. Jones was charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the heist. A man accused of driving the getaway car during an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard last week appeared in court Monday morning. Miquel A. Jones was charged with accessory after the fact, according...
capecod.com
Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis
HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue. The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work. During the same...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Wildlife Officials transport injured Gannett found tangling in hooks, fishing lures
“Brewster Animal Control received a call from a caring person about a Gannet she had seen on the Brewster flats. She noticed the bird did not appear to be moving and she was concerned about it. She provided great landmarks, and even sent photos, to make locating the bird a little easier.
Seven dolphins rescued off the coast of Cape Cod
Seven dolphins are back in the open ocean after a rescue operation for the stranded porpoises off the coast of Cape Cod Sunday afternoon. According to the International Fund of Animal Welfare, a group of 16 large common dolphins was spotted off Wellfleet Harbor early Sunday morning. According to the IFAW, Wellfleet’s inner harbor is a world-famous spot for mass-stranding events and staff and volunteers attempted to respond quickly to assess the situation but were halted by high winds.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Firefighters combat house fire in East Bridgewater
Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on West Union St in East Bridgewater Monday night. According to the East Bridgewater Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. to find heavy smoke billowing out of the home. Second and third alarms were quickly struck to bring more resources to the scene.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
Sale closed in Mashpee: $3 million for a five-bedroom home
Andrew Kramer acquired the property at 25 Prestwick Lane, Mashpee, from Ramy A Ghattas and Silvia H Ghattas on Oct. 25, 2022. The $2,995,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $618. The property features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
capeandislands.org
Suspect in MV bank robbery arraigned in Edgartown
A suspect in the armed robbery on Martha’s Vineyard was arraigned this morning at Edgartown District Court. Miquel Jones, 30, is being charged with accessory after the fact. An arraignment report released by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office provides new details about the crime. Three people...
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
