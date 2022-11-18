Shane Wright, the fourth player chosen in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to make his debut with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in tonight's game at Calgary. Check Out Our Firebirds Section for the Latest Updates Wright was assigned to the Firebirds by their NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, on a conditioning loan The post Seattle’s first-round draft choice expected to make Firebirds debut tonight appeared first on KESQ.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO