The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased
Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra. Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.
The Young and the Restless Speculation: Nate saves Chancellor-Winters from a Tucker takeover
Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are suggesting an interesting possibility for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) on The Young and the Restless. CDL teases that Nate could get back into Devon Hamilton's (Bryton James) good graces by revealing that Audra Charles (Zuykela Charles) is working for Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). Now that Nate is working for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) his focus should be on doing a great job as the CEO of Newman Media and he really would not have a reason to chat with Audra.
Diane causes problems at the Abbott Thanksgiving Dinner
Jack continues to try to help Diane.Photo bySoap Opera Network screenshot. The Abbott family will have a big Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday and everyone will be at the table. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will invite Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) as a favor to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Harrison Abbott (Kellen Enriquez) will be thrilled to have his "Didi" on hand. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) will be outraged that her enemy is seated at the same table and Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) still does not trust her mother-in-law.
Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalati on The Young and the Restless
Michael Damian returns as Danny RomalottiFandango screenshot. Daniel and Danny Romalotti will return to Genoa City. Fans of The Young and the Restless are in for a treat during the 50-year observance as fan favorite Michael Damian will return to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti. Long-time viewers know that Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child and even named him Daniel. She did this because was desperate to break up the relationship between Christine Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell). This is why some who watch the show are saying Phyllis has no right to judge Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).
Kyle and Summer have some tough decisions to make on The Young and the Restless
Kyle and Summer have mama dramaShowbiz Cheatsheet CBS screenshot. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have just received shocking news about their mothers Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). The couple will now have to make some tough decisions where their moms are concerned. The Young and the Restless is heading into November sweeps so viewers should be prepared for some jaw-dropping moments in Genoa City.
