Utah State

Vicky Graham
2d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe. Prisoners, immigrants, the sick, the poor, widows, orphans. All the groups that are specifically mentioned in the Bible, they all get thrown under the bus for the unborn

Ebby Hinson Hinson
2d ago

okay the church doesn't support same-sex marriage is supporting of the law that's going to prevent the requirement of the church to marry same-sex couples in the temple get it right quit misrepresenting! and yes we are we're all on board with Donald Trump so stop lying once again!

Vicky Graham
2d ago

If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter

AOL Corp

Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mesquite Local News

New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles

Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Republican Party at Odds with LDS Church and Senator Cynthia Lummis

The Wyoming Republican Party sent out an email today, complaining about Senator Cynthia Lummis' (R-WY) vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bipartisan measure repeals the Defense of Marriage Act and requires the federal government to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriages. The Church of...
WYOMING STATE
People

12 Republican Senators Just Voted to Advance Same-Sex Marriage Protections Act

The Republicans who voted for the measure include Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who said in a statement the legislation "provides important protections for religious liberty" A bill once considered dead on arrival will move forward after the Senate voted on Wednesday to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, a piece of legislation that would provide federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. The measure advanced in a 62-37 vote, with 12 Republicans voting in favor, allowing it to clear the required 60-vote hurdle to prevent a filibuster. The Republican Senators...
MISSOURI STATE
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE
TaxBuzz

Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces Controversy

The Mormon Church, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is under scrutiny as it seems religious leaders may be skirting international tax laws. Credit: Alacatr (Getty Images) The Mormon Church -- officially known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints -- was founded on by Joseph Smith on April 6, 1930 in Fayette, New York. Today, the religion boasts 16.8 million members worldwide, and is the fourth-largest Christian denomination in the United States with nearly 7 million members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

