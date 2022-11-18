"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe. Prisoners, immigrants, the sick, the poor, widows, orphans. All the groups that are specifically mentioned in the Bible, they all get thrown under the bus for the unborn
okay the church doesn't support same-sex marriage is supporting of the law that's going to prevent the requirement of the church to marry same-sex couples in the temple get it right quit misrepresenting! and yes we are we're all on board with Donald Trump so stop lying once again!
If every time men had sex they risked death, physical disability, social shunning, a life altering interruption of their education or career, and the sudden life long responsibility for another being, I think they'd expect a choice in the matter
