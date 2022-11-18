Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Audra Lied To Noah About Their Baby
Y&R spoilers kept hinting there was more to Noah Newman and Audra Charles’s London-based breakup than either had let on up to then. And the shoe finally dropped when Audra blurted out that she and Noah shared “the baby.”. Y&R Spoilers Speculation. She quickly clarified that she’d been...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
‘General Hospital’: 3 of the Show’s Worst Recasts
'General Hospital' has recast plenty of big roles over the decades, and some of the actors didn't fare too well.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Chooses Between the Newman Brothers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest Sally Spectra will decide which Newman brother she wants to be with.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: Retaliation And A Warm Reunion
Y&R spoilers weekly update for November 21 – 25, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of retaliation and a warm reunion. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) got...
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, November 21 through Friday, November 25, two very special folks arrive for a visit. Meanwhile, Bill finds out that there are still people around who are willing to stand up to him — or at least one person. Oh, and there’s a little wedding you may have heard something about happening over at the Forrester estate. But whether or not it’ll result in an actual marriage, only time will tell…
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
SheKnows
As Young & Restless’ Sharon Moves Into a New Phase of Her Life, Sharon Case Savors Quality Time With a Very Special Guy in Her Life
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress enjoyed some downtime. The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case (Sharon) gave her followers a little peek into who she spent time with this past weekend and it was none other than her handsome dad! The CBS soap actress posted a cute photo with her “super dad” from a venue in Santa Barbara, California and by the hashtags, we can tell she is his biggest fan!
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for November 23: Taylor Hayes Walks Toward Her Future
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, promise Dr. Taylor Hayes is on the verge of getting everything she ever wanted while Brooke Logan gets a surprise visit from a very important man from her past. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Taylor (Krista Allen) is mere minutes away from taking her vows...
SheKnows
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
SheKnows
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
SheKnows
Meet the Bombshell With Whom General Hospital’s Chad Duell Scared Up Some Fun Over Halloween Weekend
Before the sun had even come up on October 31, Chad Duell dropped a series of photos to Instagram that revealed how he’d spent Halloween weekend — and with whom. In the first image, the Emmy winner is putting his own spin on Game of Thrones, taking a seat in front of a backdrop that’s sure to rattle your bones. In later photos, it appears that he was hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm. And in a shot in the middle, he does his best Tom Cruise-in-Top Gun pose with Luana Lucci, a beautiful Brazilian model and flight attendant.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Bryton James Tries to Wrap His Head Around a Co-Star’s Exit: ‘It’s Gonna Be Sad’
When The Young and the Restless’ Amanda packed up and shipped out of Genoa City on November 15, viewers’ hearts broke right along with Devon’s — and his portrayer’s. As the billionaire’s impulsive tryst with Abby cost him his girlfriend, Bryton James was having to say goodbye to leading lady Mishael Morgan, with whom he first worked when she was playing Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Surprise Proposal
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal Adam Newman made a grand gesture to win back Sally Spectra.
SheKnows
Hope Has a Scary Encounter With [Spoiler] — and Thomas Flashes to His Dark Past
At Forrester, Steffy concludes a call with Eye on Fashion as Brooke arrives. Steffy tells her that her father is not there and is likely with her mother. Brooke complains about her rubbing it in. Steffy reminds her that her father is filing for an annulment and says she doesn’t want another lecture about destiny. She tells Brooke she’s the reason for her failed marriage, but instead, she wants to point the finger at them. “You had it coming.” Brooke learns Hope’s in a meeting with Thomas and turns the topic to Thomas’ past break with reality. She worries it could happen all over again. They bicker as Steffy insists Thomas isn’t obsessed with Hope anymore. Brooke complains he’s getting too close to her and she won’t let that happen. Steffy threatens to tell Ridge that Brooke is harassing his son. Brooke argues that Ridge knows the history. If Thomas is using Douglas to drive a wedge between Liam and Hope, she won’t let that happen.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Mad Doctor Back In Action
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
