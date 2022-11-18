Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'IT'S COME A LONG WAY'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Flyers. "It's exciting. Obviously, you reflect a little bit when you hit these milestones and these numbers. It's come a long way from being a little Texas kid that just wanted to get out on the ice and chase some car keys around. It's cool. It's fun to reflect. This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing.
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
'MAKE THE MOST OF IT'
PITTSBURGH - Three down, three to go. And boy are they gonna come fast. The Flames crested the midway point of this six-game road trip with their 5-2 victory in Philadelphia on Monday and now will play three games in four days to finish it out, beginning against the Penguins on Wednesday and then back-to-back matinees against the Capitals and Hurricanes on Friday and Saturday.
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Colorado on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center. Game 19: Dallas Stars (11-5-2, 24 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-5-1, 21 points)
NHL
Coyotes Partner with Junior Achievement to Help Teach Life Skills
Volunteers met at Joseph Zito Elementary School to share experiences and promote skillsets needed to succeed in a global economy. Volunteers from the Arizona Coyotes met up at Joseph Zito Elementary School in Phoenix last Friday, hoping to teach life skills and offer advice through sharing their own personal experiences.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
The buzz around the rink following a 5-2 win over the Flyers. "2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oshie, Orlov take 'step in the right direction' for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward T.J. Oshie (lower body) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower body) were full participants in the Capitals practice Sunday. Oshie, who has missed the past 12 games, skated at right wing on a line with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Orlov, who has missed the past seven games, was paired with Nick Jensen.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
NHL
'IT'S FUN TO REFLECT'
PHILADELPHIA - Officially Blake Coleman ranks fifth all-time in games played among Texas-born players in NHL history. But if you dig a little deeper into the stat, he climbs the ranks significantly. "If you look at the list, there's not many guys that were truly raised in Texas on the...
NHL
McDavid lifts Oilers past Golden Knights in OT
Wins it at 1:17; Nugent-Hopkins has three assists for Edmonton. Connor McDavid scored winning goal, Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots in 4-3 finish over Vegas. Connor McDavid scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.
NHL
Introducing Tara Slone
Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Tara Slone, and I am Canadian. I was born in Canada, I was raised in Canada, and I've never lived anywhere else… until now. But I'll get to that. Some of the stereotypes you see on TV about Canadians are straight...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Chychrun to make season debut, Schmaltz back for Coyotes
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jakob Chychrun will make his season debut when the Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). The defenseman has not played since March...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
SvoNotes: Gavrikov faces the music as the Blue Jackets' team DJ
SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run each each Wednesday during the season except this week because there is a Wednesday game. Really, he can just about do it all. Want proof? As it turns out, he's also filling a pretty important role...
Comments / 0