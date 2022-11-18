Read full article on original website
Why Children May Look Happy, Even When They Are Not
It can be misleading to believe that children who smile, laugh and play are not feeling sorrow or fear. Children are affected by stress, loss and trauma, but don't always realize or show it. Defense mechanisms are used often by children to help them to cope with hardship and suffering.
Surviving the Holidays: Tips for Staying Healthy and Sober
Why is the holiday season an especially tricky time? We are told relentlessly on television, at the movies, at our workplace, and at school that this time of year is the most fun, spiritual, exciting, intimate, and joyful time of the year. In reality, however, for many people it can...
Ways for Moms to Stay Well
Parenting is one of the most fulfilling experiences of a mom's life—as well as the most demanding, stressful, and draining. No parent wants the experience of raising children to be shadowed by fatigue, nagging aches, pains, or emerging health problems. Get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly, avoid health...
How to Have Deeper Conversations With Loved Ones
"First conversations" are talks with important people in your life, with an eye toward greater intimacy and authenticity. One doesn't need to be facing death in order to open up deeper conversations with friends and family. Sometimes, to increase closeness, people need to first talk about the distance between them.
The Fascinating and Wide-Ranging Creative Lives of Animals
Carol Gigliotti discusses creativity in diverse animals, from elephants to ants, and shows how they are unquestionably ingenious. Creativity among nonhumans shows they may have rich and deep cognitive, emotional, and moral lives. Intelligence and creativity come in many shapes and sizes, revealing new perspectives and purposes not previously accounted...
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
How Love Turns Toxic
Before men were from Mars, Dr. Herb Goldberg wrote The Hazards of Being a Male and What Men Really Want. Goldberg, who passed in 2019, became a friend and once insisted I write a counterpart to his book and share what women really want. I never did, perhaps because I perceived the issue of relationships to be a little more complex than gender. I also became a bit leery about inadvertently perpetuating gender stereotypes. Still, Goldberg offered an incredible insight into a common problem that can happen in relationships and how that problem can turn the most loving partnership into a toxic nightmare. Moreover, this toxic element may explain how other relationships become filled with argumentativeness, discord, and upheaval.
What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?
You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
An Energizing Breathing Practice
Breathing practices can help revitalize us when we feel stressed or exhausted. One example is "ha" breathing, which involves inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth, making a "ha" sound. "Ha" breathing can provide the body and brain with the oxygen they need, creating an energizing effect. How...
Musings: It's always a good time to be thankful
Jason told his father, John (their names have been changed for the purposes of this story), that he appreciated the way John loved his family. It was close to Thanksgiving, and he just told him. He thought he knew, but he thought it would be nice to tell him. He...
How to Recognize a Child's Grief
Grief for children and adults involves all human emotions and has no fixed timeline. Children "dose" their grief, being able to make quick transitions to play when they need to emotionally. This is natural and to be accepted. Children may raise very direct questions asking for concrete details about a...
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. There are common forms of sabotage that narcissistic parents engage in. Educating our children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for generations to come. People with narcissistic personalities are relational antagonists who compulsively undercut others...
What Does it Mean for a Person to Be a Blessing?
Lowering expectations can help reduce anxiety. A good way to start an introspection is to quiet the conscious mind so that you are not distracted. Prayer can be a form of introspection. Self-understanding is helpful in facing new challenges. Sometimes, I share personal experiences with my patients as a way...
The Psychology of Hating Thanksgiving
Dunking on the Thanksgiving holiday has become more common. Attacking holidays generally increases divisiveness and doesn't help marginalized communities. Thanksgiving retains significant capacity as a unifying holiday. It’s the season for Thanksgiving and we can look forward to some members of our glitterati giving thanks by dumping on the holiday...
How to Be an Imperfect Parent
Parenting is a balance of worry, observation, and acceptance. It can be very difficult to grasp what a disabled child needs; it is a process. Sometimes the best action we can take as a parent is to let go a little. The most poignant aspect of parenthood is our imperfection....
Meditation Could Be as Effective for Anxiety as Medication, Study Says
Anxiety is the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., with 34% of the population affected by an anxiety disorder during their lifetime. A new scientific study is the first to directly compare meditation/mindfulness to medication for the treatment of anxiety. The results found that the two decidedly different...
Are Grief and Gratitude Mutually Exclusive?
It's possible to feel two things that seem contradictory at the same time. Grief is an enduring expression of love. It changes but never goes away. The challenge is to integrate grief so that joy and gratitude can live alongside it. Here’s what we know: We’re supposed to be grateful....
The Presence of a Dog Makes People and Places Seem Safer
In modern cities there are many locales and settings which provoke feelings of threat, especially in women. Encountering an unknown individual with a small or medium-sized dog is apt to increase feelings of safety in such settings. If the unknown person in the unsafe locale is a male, the increase...
What Happened to the Thumbs-Up Emoji?
Gen Z, or zoomers, perceive some of the most common 'positive' emojis as old-fashioned or even hostile. This process of changing patterns of use shows how the meanings of emoji are changing across generations, surprisingly quickly. Emojis often follow the same mechanisms of semantic change seen in language, and behave...
