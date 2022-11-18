ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uoSuU_0jG0qm5500

Need to know

What is it? A Spidey spin-off with a far more interesting protagonist.
Expect to pay £50/$60
Release date November 18
Developer Insomniac Games/Nixxes Software
Publisher Sony
Reviewed on Nvidia GeForce RTX3070, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, 16GB RAM
Multiplayer No
Link Official site

While I've never been a big superhero girlie, I've always had a soft spot for Miles Morales. He's my preferred Spider-Man—I find him a more interesting and personable character than Peter Parker's various iterations.

That feeling extends to their respective games. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a great mini sequel-slash-spinoff to Insomniac's 2018 web-slinging endeavour. In Rick Lane's Spider-Man review , he wrote that it was a mostly good port of a mostly good game. The bad news is Miles Morales's PC port is still just "mostly good." The good news is it's one of a far better game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5jMG_0jG0qm5500

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Miles Morales is a more streamlined experience than its predecessor. There may be less to do, but almost all of it is in a way that benefits Miles and New York. Much of the bloat has been cut—there are fewer sidequests to distract and the story is far shorter than its predecessor. It's a perfect opportunity for a tighter, more intense storyline, and Miles Morales delivers.

Things kick off with a quick recap, getting me up to speed on where Miles is at now. The narrative's focus splits between the teen balancing his family life—particularly in the wake of his father's death in the previous game—and performing his new spidey duties while the OG takes a cheeky winter vacay. Routine web-slinging shenanigans lead Miles to some serious beef between Roxxon Corporation and the Underground, a high-tech criminal gang led by the Tinkerer. It's got its fair share of superhero-level predictability in its various twists and turns. But the game does a great job of fleshing out its cast, giving those predictable moments an emotional charge that affords some forgiveness.

Going for Miles

A more engaging story is undoubtedly aided by the fact Insomniac has somehow managed to make being Spider-Man feel even cooler than it was before. It may be a snow-covered replica of Peter Parker's New York, but the developer has tweaked its near-perfect web-slinging to feel even more satisfying. I feel more in control of wallrunning and steering around buildings this time around. I defaulted to traversal via controller, but gave keyboard a shout and found port developer Nixxes has translated the inputs over surprisingly well. It took a bit of getting used to but eventually felt just as intuitive as using a Dualsense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjtNV_0jG0qm5500

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Beating on bad guys is mostly the same between both Spideys, but Miles gets a few key additions that differentiate him. His Venom abilities shake up the combat a bit, allowing Miles to deal some burst electrical damage to enemies. The hits feel weighty and have some nice, snappy camera work to make the fights feel more dynamic. By and large though, the core moveset remains the same. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, but those looking for drastic combat evolutions may feel disappointed.

There's still an overabundance of stealth missions, requiring Miles to delicately balance on poles and beams while quietly webbing up enemies out of sight. They've never been my favourite, and I usually end up tired of repeatedly scanning each enemy to see if they're safe for a stealth takedown. Numerous times I gave up and threw myself into the fray, finding slamming down an entire group of Underground goons with my Venom Smash far more pleasing.

"Insomniac has somehow managed to make being Spider-Man feel even cooler than it was before."

With Miles Morales zipping over to PC from the PlayStation 5, the game's already a graphical feast. For the most part, the port looks equally gorgeous, if not better. I did experience some aliasing issues, particularly during cutscenes. There were also a few graphical bugs throughout my few hours in New York, like textures not loading in properly and Miles missing altogether during loading screens, leaving some stray gappy web behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVxOI_0jG0qm5500

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

I also had an absolute mare with frame drops and crashing. My rig didn't get on with the ray-tracing options too well, and even when switched off I found some pesky framerate issues during combat and traversal. It also crashed on me several times which, thanks to auto-saving, isn't a huge issue for the gameplay side of things. But having to boot the game up multiple times in one night began to become a tad frustrating. On the plus side, there are tons of graphical options to tinker around with. Knocking down traffic density and disabling ray tracing let me play on high settings with relatively few hiccups, bar the crashing problem.

I still recommend playing Insomniac's first Spider-Man, purely because it compliments the strength of this game's story. But for those who just want to kick it around a wintry New York, sling past skyscrapers at breakneck speed, and kick bad-guy butt, Miles Morales should be your one true Spider-Man. It's easily the hero's best adventure to date, and it won't eat up a ton of your time either.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022

As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
NME

Harry Osborn actor not returning for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’: “I was bummed but I get it”

Scott Porter, who portrayed Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man, has revealed that he won’t be reprising the role for the new PS5 sequel. As EuroGamer reports, the actor’s voice was heard in audio logs but only rarely seen as Osborn in the first game, which came out in 2018. However, that title and its follow-up Miles Morales (2020) appeared to set the character up as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
epicstream.com

Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor

Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
Decider.com

Marvel Studios Inches Closer to the X-Men with Namor’s Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Marvel can’t stop teasing us X-Men fans. Ever since Disney bought Fox, X-Men movie rights and all, the MCU has teased the arrival of the X-Men in a number of ways. We got S.W.O.R.D. and Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision, Madripoor in Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wolverine in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and — the big ones — Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms.Marvel’s finale reveal that Kamala Khan is, in fact, a mutant. All of that buildup, all of that introduction of X-Men lore into the MCU, and how many actual full-fledged X-Men do we have running around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Zero — until now! Until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up

Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy has passed away at age 66

Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of the iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to reports by Conroy’s former coworkers. Diane Pershing, who often worked alongside Conroy as the voice of Poison Ivy in many DC Comics animated...
ComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make

Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy