As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican

Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
COLORADO STATE
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session

Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal

America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday. The nation's second-largest rail union, which represents engineers, ratified...
Joe Biden celebrates his 80th birthday

President Joe Biden turns 80 years old on Sunday, becoming the first octogenarian to ever serve in the highest office of the United States. The unique milestone of Biden's birthday comes as the president faces speculation about whether he will mount a reelection run and dredges up questions about whether he's too old to serve another term.
WASHINGTON, DC
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over

Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount. "It's become easier to recruit and retain talent than a year ago," Gitlin told CNN on Friday by phone after meeting with President Joe Biden and other business leaders at the White House.
Recession fears receded this earnings season

Investors appear to have traded in their fleece vests for crystal balls — everyone on Wall Street seems to have a recession prediction. But lately, shouts of recession have become a bit quieter, and a growing group of economists say that any downturn will likely be mild. So can...
Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024

Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
INDIANA STATE
Taiwan's TSMC to bring its most advanced chip manufacturing to Arizona

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to bring its most advanced technology to Arizona, the founder of the chip giant said Monday. TSMC's plans come as tensions between Washington and Beijing are rising over chips, with President Joe Biden imposing a sweeping set of controls on the sale of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.
ARIZONA STATE
Penguin Random House's $2.2 billon deal for Simon & Schuster is over

Paramount has ended its agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House and will not appeal the recent federal court ruling blocking the merger of the publishing companies. Penguin, a subsidiary of German media giant Bertelsmann, is obligated to pay Paramount, Simon & Schuster's parent company, a $200...

