Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball
Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable. A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.
Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year
The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
David Street Station Hosting ‘Santa at the Station’ Event
As the words of the famous Christmas song state: "Santa Claus is coming to town". David Street Station is hosting a wonderous holiday event titled "Santa at the Station". The official Santa at the Station Facebook event page states:. Santa is coming to town! Join us December 17th from 1:00...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Here’s Where Casper Goes For The Best Comfort Food
Food that provides consolation or feeling of well-being. There are so many different foods that could be your comfort foods. Grandma's biscuits, mom's chicken and dumplin's, McDonald's Big Mac and Coke, chocolate gravy, macaroni n cheese, the list goes on and on and on. Where I grew up there's a...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper
Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses
A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Home Heating Tips for Winter Weather
Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, don't want to leave the house, want to stay under blankets and only wear sweatpants and drink hot chocolate and question our existence for the next 4 months cold. That being said, Casper Fire-EMS has offered some tips to heat our homes...
VIDEO: Casper Veteran Wins $12,300 on Wheel of Fortune
To know Gary Wood is to be charmed by him. He's funny. He's gregarious. He's affable. He's just a really good guy. Which is why, if anybody should have the opportunity to go compete on Wheel of Fortune in front of a national audience, it should be him. But it...
BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street
Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area. The driver of the vehicle has...
