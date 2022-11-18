ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year

The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow

Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Here’s Where Casper Goes For The Best Comfort Food

Food that provides consolation or feeling of well-being. There are so many different foods that could be your comfort foods. Grandma's biscuits, mom's chicken and dumplin's, McDonald's Big Mac and Coke, chocolate gravy, macaroni n cheese, the list goes on and on and on. Where I grew up there's a...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper

Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper

Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’

Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

VIDEO: Casper Veteran Wins $12,300 on Wheel of Fortune

To know Gary Wood is to be charmed by him. He's funny. He's gregarious. He's affable. He's just a really good guy. Which is why, if anybody should have the opportunity to go compete on Wheel of Fortune in front of a national audience, it should be him. But it...
