Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bleacher Report
Police: NMSU CBB Player Mike Peake 'Lured' to Campus Ahead of Fatal Shooting
Four University of Mexico students allegedly conspired to lure New Mexico State men's basketball player Mike Peake to campus and assault him when a deadly shooting broke out on the New Mexico campus early Saturday morning, police said in a statement. Peake shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis after the...
Bleacher Report
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CFB Game Canceled in Wake of Fatal UVA Shooting
The Virginia Cavaliers football team has officially ended its season early in the wake of the shooting that killed three players last week. Virginia's game against Virginia Tech that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, the school announced. The Cavaliers also canceled last Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: What We Are Thankful for in College Football
This week, the finest of weeks, is about food, football and family. It is also a week to be thankful for what we have. In college football, there is much to appreciate. Well, unless you're a Texas A&M fan. Then maybe you might want to sit this one out. But...
Bleacher Report
B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Injuries Changing the Race in Week 13
Injuries happen in college football, but it's such a bummer when they do. While no player is more important than another, certain players are more impactful. And the 2022 Heisman Trophy race is starting to feel the disappointing impact of health concerns. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker no longer has a...
Bleacher Report
Michigan State's Jagger Joshua Says Ohio State Hockey Player Used Racial Slur
Jagger Joshua, who is a forward on the Michigan State men's hockey team, said an Ohio State player directed a racial slur at him "multiple times" during a Nov. 11 game between the Big Ten teams. Joshua released a statement Monday:. "On Nov. 11 in our game against Ohio State,...
Bleacher Report
5-Star DE Keon Keeley's Best Options as Early National Signing Day Approaches
Defensive end Keon Keeley is going to provide a massive boost to a team's 2023 recruiting class once he finishes evaluating his options after his decommitment from Notre Dame. Several Power Five programs have put a full-court press on Florida prospect in recent months, and it's unclear whether he'll announce his choice during the early signing period in December or closer to national signing day in February.
Bleacher Report
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin Denies Auburn Rumors on Twitter: 'That's News to Me'
Lane Kiffin may eventually end up as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but it's apparently news to him that he will accept the position as soon as Friday. Jon Sokoloff of WCBI News reported Kiffin will step down as coach of Ole Miss on Friday after Thursday's Egg Bowl against Mississippi State so he can join the Tigers. Sokoloff also noted Auburn hasn't "officially offered the job to anyone yet."
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Scouts Love' Kentucky QB Will Levis Despite Turnover Issues
Some NFL scouts can't quit Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Matt Miller of ESPN reported "scouts love" Levis and "point to scheme changes and a lack of talent around him to explain the turnovers." The Wildcats star came into the 2022 season earning buzz as a potential top-five pick, but his...
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only two weeks old, but it's never too early to start thinking about March Madness. And with this year's Final Four being held in Houston, it sure is something that Texas and Houston are currently the No. 1 and No. 2 overall seeds in our projected NCAA tournament field.
