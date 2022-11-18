Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Asks Supporters To Donate so She Can Pay Her $700K Legal Bill
The cost of defending her right to stand in Georgia. Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 21, less than 24 hours after her personal Twitter account was reinstated, Georgia's most divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene - was streaming live to her supporters, in an apparent rant about the 'Death of Free Speech".
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff. The petition -- filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans' Senate campaign arm -- asks the state's high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Senate Democrats restart talks to try to help DACA recipients during lame-duck session
Senate Democrats are racing against the clock to try to strike an agreement with Republicans to provide a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, launched in 2012, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children to live and work...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court dismisses challenge to Texas state legislative maps
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Texas state legislative maps that critics say intentionally dilute minority voting power and result in an illegal racial gerrymander. At the center of the dispute is Senate District 10, which is centered in Fort Worth in Tarrant County. Challengers argued the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP states seek to defend Covid-19 migrant expulsion policy in case where court struck policy down
Several Republican-led states asked a court to let them intervene in a case striking down Title 42 rule, so that the states could defend the Trump-era policy, which has allowed for the expulsion of more than 1 million migrants at the US-Mexico border. The 15 GOP states filed the request...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Alabama governor asks to pause executions and review system after recent lethal injections halted
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state's attorney general to pause executions and requested a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system following multiple failed lethal injections. "Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state's two pending motions to set execution dates in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lindsey Graham Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Lindsey Graham, US senator from South Carolina and 2016 GOP presidential candidate. Father: Florence James Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner. Mother: Millie Graham, restaurant, pool hall and liquor store owner. Education: University of South Carolina, Columbia, B.A., 1977; University of...
Comments / 0