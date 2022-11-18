Read full article on original website
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
YSU Women suffer third straight loss
Youngstown State fell to Western Michigan 62-54 in non-conference women's college basketball action on Tuesday night.
