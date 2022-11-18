Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
wdrb.com
Mayor-elect Greenberg's public safety plan gives insight into his vision for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's incoming mayor will soon begin the search for the city's next police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Shields issued a statement shortly after the announcement, in...
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
wdrb.com
Crews to begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, beginning Nov. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, next week. Indiana American Water will flush water mains and fire hydrants, beginning Monday, Nov. 28. The company says the maintenance will remove built-up manganese and sediment. Customers may notice some discolored water during the work, which...
wdrb.com
Greg Fischer hosts his final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast as Louisville's Mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off the holiday season Tuesday morning with his Community Thanksgiving Breakfast. It was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center. The YMCA sponsored the event, and it featured the Louisville Youth Choir and the River City Drum Corp. The event also...
wdrb.com
City leaders install syringe disposal bins at 3 Metro Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Syringe disposal bins have been installed at three parks in Metro Louisville. Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) said people can safely throw away needles at Boone Square, Portland and Shelby parks. Metro Parks identified the three parks "as locations...
wdrb.com
CenterWell clinics return Louisville's Humana to health care roots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At Humana's new CenterWell Clinic in south Louisville, seniors might show up for a doctor's appointment — or to play bingo, attend a birthday party or enjoy a movie night. The "senior-focused" primary care clinic, occupying a storefront in the South 2nd Street shopping...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes. Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
wdrb.com
Jim Beam, UofL partner for distilled spirits program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits. The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees. The 16-week course is built on...
wdrb.com
Cooking class for students at Byck Elementary led by Dare to Care, GE Appliances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at a local elementary school are bringing home some new culinary skills in time for the holidays. Byck Elementary School students participated in a cooking class at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen on Tuesday. GE Appliances sponsored the event, gifting 25 students with a new countertop oven.
wdrb.com
Proceeds from 3 Scooter's Coffee specialty drinks to be donated to Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jude's Jingle Tree is again supporting the Home of the Innocents, and this year, your morning coffee can also help. Scooter's Coffee has created three specialty holiday drinks named after WDRB in the Morning personalities, and pledges to donate the proceeds from their sale. Sterling's Sugar...
wdrb.com
Local Louisville businesses preparing for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local retailers are thinking ahead as small businesses prepare for the upcoming weekend of holiday shopping. Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are two of the busiest days of the year for stores around Kentuckiana. Black Friday can be coined the "Super Bowl" for retailers. Katie...
wdrb.com
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
wdrb.com
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint helps you decorate for the Holidays the right way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's that time of year to decorate the house for the holidays. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets some helpful tips from Brownsboro Hardware & Paint. Before stringing lights, check bulbs and fuses to fix bad lights. Make sure you get the right extension cord. There is a...
wdrb.com
Restaurant chain names salad after 'The Hammer'; proceeds benefit business with special needs employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's personal injury attorney Darryl Isaacs is like a buddy on a road trip. "You see him on all of the billboards," said Mark Pfeifer. "I drive to Indy and Cincy all the time, and you see Darryl Issacs, every other one," added Lance Little. He's...
wdrb.com
Community members gather to remember Louisville boy who died of malnutrition in 1969
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank and Louisville community members gathered Monday to honor a 9-year-old boy who died of malnutrition. Bobby Ellis died in his Louisville home on the day before Thanksgiving in 1969. In the months that followed, the Dare to Care Food Bank was...
wdrb.com
More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire offers safety tips for cooking Thanksgiving meals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire is asking people to take some precautions as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals this week. The department says its busiest day for cooking fires always falls on Thanksgiving. Maj. Bobby Cooper said people should check that their fire alarms are working correctly before the...
