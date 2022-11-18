ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews to begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, beginning Nov. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will begin flushing water mains in Charlestown, Indiana, next week. Indiana American Water will flush water mains and fire hydrants, beginning Monday, Nov. 28. The company says the maintenance will remove built-up manganese and sediment. Customers may notice some discolored water during the work, which...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

City leaders install syringe disposal bins at 3 Metro Louisville parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Syringe disposal bins have been installed at three parks in Metro Louisville. Officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) said people can safely throw away needles at Boone Square, Portland and Shelby parks. Metro Parks identified the three parks "as locations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

CenterWell clinics return Louisville's Humana to health care roots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At Humana's new CenterWell Clinic in south Louisville, seniors might show up for a doctor's appointment — or to play bingo, attend a birthday party or enjoy a movie night. The "senior-focused" primary care clinic, occupying a storefront in the South 2nd Street shopping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes. Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jim Beam, UofL partner for distilled spirits program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The maker of Jim Beam and the University of Louisville have up to offer a new program focusing on distilled spirits. The Professional Development program, called "Leading with Spirit," is customized to the needs of Beam Suntory and its employees. The 16-week course is built on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

More than 500 people murdered in Louisville since the start of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X. This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Fire offers safety tips for cooking Thanksgiving meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire is asking people to take some precautions as they prepare their Thanksgiving meals this week. The department says its busiest day for cooking fires always falls on Thanksgiving. Maj. Bobby Cooper said people should check that their fire alarms are working correctly before the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

