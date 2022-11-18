ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
CNET

President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
US News and World Report

Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
US News and World Report

U.S. Working to Sign on to Loss and Damage Agreement - Sources

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The United States is working to find a way it can agree to proposals put forward at the COP27 summit in Egypt on creating a fund to help developing countries meet the cost of climate disasters, a source close to the negotiations said on Saturday.
Reuters

China should pay up for climate damage - German minister

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
The Independent

Dozens of countries demand fossil fuel phase-out in final Cop27 decision as talks go to wire

Dozens of countries have demanded that the final Cop27 pact should put the world on a path to phasing out all fossil fuels as negotiations went down to the wire on Saturday, The latest draft agreement from the Sharm el-Sheikh summit has failed once again to include a call to wind down fossil fuel use, the primary cause of the global climate crisis.Late on Saturday afternoon, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), an informal group of around 60 countries including small island states and vulnerable nations, demanded more.“We must emerge from Cop27 with a package of outcomes that keeps 1.5C...
eenews.net

U.S. silent on surprise aid plan as climate talks stagger

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Climate talks here were thrown into disarray by a surprise proposal from the European Union that would support calls for sending climate aid to vulnerable nations by getting countries including China and the U.S. to pay up. The move deepened schisms with China as the...
The Independent

John Kerry tests positive for Covid at Cop27 as climate talks run to overtime

United States special envoy John Kerry has tested positive for Covid-19 at Cop27 in Egypt as the global climate talks ran into overtime on Friday.The former US secretary of state has been a stalwart presence throughout the gruelling two-week conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, and is one of the most recognisable faces in international climate negotiations. “Secretary Kerry is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27,” spokesperson Whitney Smith...
wtaj.com

Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New Zealand’s climate change minister called the deal on a loss and damage fund “a great result” but expressed deep concerns over the lack of consensus for stronger wording on cutting emissions. James Shaw blamed “a group of countries” that are...
CBS News

Diesel fuels costs climb, reaching a new premium over gasoline

The cost of diesel fuel hit a record premium over the cost of gasoline as refinery outages and Russia's war on Ukraine limit supply and drive up prices ahead of winter. The national average for diesel fuel was $5.34 on Thursday, about $1.61 above the price of gasoline, according to Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).
US News and World Report

South Korea's Yoon Suspends Media Briefing Amid Row Over Banning Broadcaster

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday suspended his near-daily media briefings amid a spat over banning a major TV broadcaster's reporters from boarding the presidential plane for what he called "malicious" and "fake" news. Yoon's office barred a crew from MBC from riding in the plane...

