whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi through her “Yumi Cooks” series....
whatsupmag.com
What's Up? This Weekend 11/21
November 23rd, 12-1 p.m.; Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold. 5k Fun Run and One-Mile Jaunt: The Arnold course is well marked and moderately hilly. Course maps will be available on site. Runs are not timed so participants can enjoy the beauty of the fall season on campus! Begins at 12:00 p.m. FREE! Riverhawk Rush (75-yard dash for kids 2 to 10): Let the littlest birds spread their wings in their very own Riverhawk Rush! The 75-yard dash will be run prior to the start of the Turkey Trot near registration. Age-appropriate heats will be set. The Riverhawk Rush runs begin promptly at 11:30 a.m.
whatsupmag.com
Official Launch of Online Sports Betting in Maryland Announced
Seven Sportsbooks Going Live Tomorrow at 9 A.M. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the formal launch of online sports betting in the State of Maryland. Beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 A.M., seven sportsbooks will go live across the state. The governor was joined for today’s announcement...
whatsupmag.com
Luminis Health's Hospitals Recognized Nationally from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Annapolis, MD - Patients and families can count on high-quality, safe care at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham. Both hospitals have received high marks by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and error.
whatsupmag.com
CBF and SERC Announce New Oyster Restoration Partnership
Annapolis, MD - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) and Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) are proud to announce a new partnership centered on oyster restoration. The partnership includes relocating CBF’s Maryland Oyster Restoration Center to the SERC campus in Edgewater to produce spat-on-shell oysters and reef balls. CBF and...
whatsupmag.com
Weekly Outdoor Activity Guide 11/22
Before you hit the trails or set up camp, make sure to take a second glance at the weather for this weekend!. Today's Moon Phase according to NASA (Click Here) Waning Crescent: "The Moon appears to be partly but less than one-half illuminated by direct sunlight. The fraction of the Moon's disk that is illuminated is decreasing."
whatsupmag.com
Treat Your Family to Lights On The Bay for a Good Cause
Deck the Paws! Let the magic of the season radiate with thousands of twinkling lights and unmistakable joy this holiday season by treating your family and friends to an evening at Lights on the Bay, in support of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Lights On The Bay is an...
whatsupmag.com
CBF Statement on 2022 Chesapeake Bay Dead Zone Survey Results
Annapolis, MD - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is encouraged by new survey results released Wednesday by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Old Dominion University that found the area of low dissolved oxygen in the Bay was better than average for 2022. This area in the Bay’s mainstem...
whatsupmag.com
Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School
Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
whatsupmag.com
Look Inside a Single Family Heritage Harbour Home
Better price for this absolutely gorgeous single family, one story living in amenity rich Heritage Harbour! The current owner has thoughtfully remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The large foyer leads to a beautiful, brand new open kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances and new cabinetry. Through the kitchen is a formal dining that opens to a bright, light-filled, sunroom addition with separate heat pump. This room is perfect for enjoying the views of the private, wooded area while sipping your morning coffee . Vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the patio and garden area brings tons of natural light into the open living room. The Primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and completely renovated bathroom that includes designer cabinets, whirlpool tub, accent lighting and walk-in closet for a spa-like feel. Guests will love the large second and third bedrooms as well as the completely renovated second bathroom that offers a walk-in shower, glass door shower. The Outside of this home is equally impressive with new paver patio, new gutters, and new beautiful landscaping! This impressive home is a must see, you will fall in love!
whatsupmag.com
Chesapeake Music To Present Kaleidoscope Quartet in Free Family Concert
Easton, MD - Chesapeake Music will present a free Family Concert at 6:00 p.m. on December 2, 2022, in the Ebenezer Theater at 17 South Washington Street in Easton, Maryland. Tickets are not required. The concert will feature The Kaleidoscope Quartet, performing music of American women composers Florence Price, Reena Esmail, and Gabriela Lena Frank. The interactive performance will encourage the audience to join the performers in exploring how composers reconcile and communicate their personal cultures and identities through their music.
whatsupmag.com
Family-Style at Mamma Roma
Photography by Stephen Buchanan & Tony Lewis, Jr. There’s a reason why on any given night you’ll find a crowd buzzing around an otherwise nondescript retail space tucked within the Piney Orchard community shopping center—at Momma Roma, the cuisine is consistently delicious. This superlative can’t be overstated and isn’t disingenuous—on yet another visit to this Italian eatery, for this very dining review, my family ordered the house and enjoyed every bite. In fact, midway into our meal, my wife, completely unprovoked, announced to the room, “This is the kind of food I just love!” Many diners would nod in agreement.
