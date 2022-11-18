Read full article on original website
Related
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Black Friday?
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be in the spotlight, but don't miss Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch Series 7.
Best IP camera for your security system in 2022
An IP camera is how CCTV installers refer to wired or wireless cameras that work over a network. But which is the right one?
Black Friday Deal: Google’s Newly-Released Pixel 6A Smartphone Is Already on Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Google recently announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone and just a few short months after its release, you can already snag it on sale for Black Friday at Amazon. Originally priced at $449, the new Pixel smartphone is down to just $299 — the lowest price we’ve seen since its release (for reference, Google currently has the same phone retailing at $449+). Buy: Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and...
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Woonsocket Call
The Best Cell Phone Black Friday Deals 2022: Early Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7, iPhone 14, OnePlus 10 & More Smartphone Savings Revealed by Retail Fuse
Save on mobile phone deals at the early Black Friday 2022 sale, featuring deals on AT&T, Verizon, Xfinity & unlocked Galaxy S21, Pixel 6, iPhone 13 & more cell phones. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Black Friday deals experts are rounding-up the top early cell phone deals for Black Friday 2022, including deals on Motorola, OnePlus 9, iPhone 12, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 and more smartphones. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Business Insider
5 ways to unlock an Android phone without a password
You can unlock your Android phone even if you've forgotten the passcode, but you'll usually need to factory reset the phone. You can unlock most Android phones by performing a factory recovery or using the Find My Device website. Here are the top five ways to unlock your Android phone...
Engadget
Amazon has a two-for-one deal on Blink Mini cameras right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you’re looking...
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
ZDNet
20+ Black Friday security camera deals: Save 50% on Blink and Arlo bundles
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
yankodesign.com
Turn your house into an automated Smart Home with up to 30% discount on SwitchBot’s IoT gadgets
Who knew that for just a couple of hundreds of bucks, you could turn your regular home into a voice-controlled one?! Say hello to SwitchBot, an award-winning company that creates IoT devices that can turn your home into a smart one that you can control using your voice, an app, or automatic routines! SwitchBot’s wide range of devices let you control your front door, switches in your house, lights, plug-points, and even curtains! The company also makes smart-home sensors including motion sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and even smart cameras that can track humans, work at night, and even pan and tilt to cover wider areas.
Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.
Digital Trends
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday
Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version, which is $650 off, down to $1,500.
Apple Insider
Black Friday sale: run Windows on your Mac & save 25% on Parallels Desktop 18
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you need to run Windows apps on your Apple Silicon Mac, take advantage of 25% off Parallels Desktop 18 with thisBlack Friday deal. Not everyone wants to have both a Windows desktop and...
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Walmart Brand Car Batteries: Who Makes Them?
Walmart sales everything imaginable, even car batteries. However, who makes the Walmart brand car batteries. The post Walmart Brand Car Batteries: Who Makes Them? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Black Friday subs deal! Save 50% when you subscribe to Digital Camera
Sign up today for our latest money-saving subscription deal, but hurry – this is a limited time offer!
How to see if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi, and how to kick them off
If your Wi-Fi internet speed drops unexpectedly and you’ve ruled out equipment and provider issues, then there might be another explanation. Someone might be stealing your Wi-Fi and hoarding some of your bandwidth. It might be someone in your vicinity, like a neighbor, who borrowed your password and then kept using the connection. The good news is that there’s a way to see if someone is using your Wi-Fi. Also, you can kick them off your Wi-Fi easily and restore some of that speed.
notebookcheck.net
Oukitel WP21 teased as an incoming dual-display rugged smartphone with a new MediaTek SoC, a large battery and fast charging
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Where some smartphones have large circular multi-lensed camera housings and others might have huge speakers, the new Oukitel WP21 has a whole round secondary display. On the other side, it sports a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz resolution. Its IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated...
Comments / 0