94.3 Jack FM
Plenty Of Ideas On What To Do With A Budget Surplus
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is growing. It’s now projected to hit around 6.6 billion dollars by July. Governor Tony Evers, along with the state legislature, will be deciding over the next several months how this money should be spent. The budget’s state...
Alice in Dairyland, Something Special from Wisconsin™ Holiday Campaign to Highlight Local Businesses, Products
The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo have at least half of the item’s ingredients, production, or processing attributed to Wisconsin. With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages, and more.
Mountain Lion Zone 1 Late Season Opens
North Dakota’s early mountain lion season in Zone 1 closed Nov. 20, and the late season, when hunters can pursue lions with dogs, is open. During the early season, hunters took three cats from a harvest limit of eight. Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the additional five mountain lions that were not taken.
Check Out-of-State Christmas trees and Décor for Elongate Hemlock Scale and Other Invasive Pests
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding consumers to check for invasive pests before purchasing live out-of-state Christmas trees and holiday décor. In previous years, plant health inspectors have intercepted cut trees and décor infested with invasive pests coming into...
Opening Weekend Hunters Find Success Despite Weather Conditions
(WTAQ) — Hunters had more luck during the opening weekend of the gun deer season this year than they did in 2021. Numbers released Tuesday show a 15% increase in deer registration over last year. “This isn’t so much a big jump from last year as much as it...
