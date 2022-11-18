ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

94.3 Jack FM

Plenty Of Ideas On What To Do With A Budget Surplus

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is growing. It’s now projected to hit around 6.6 billion dollars by July. Governor Tony Evers, along with the state legislature, will be deciding over the next several months how this money should be spent. The budget’s state...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Alice in Dairyland, Something Special from Wisconsin™ Holiday Campaign to Highlight Local Businesses, Products

The red and yellow SSfW logo is a quick, reliable way to identify genuine Wisconsin products. Products displaying the logo have at least half of the item’s ingredients, production, or processing attributed to Wisconsin. With nearly 450 companies participating in the SSfW program, the logo can be found on everything from meats and cheeses to sweet syrups, candies, soaps, candles, lotions, art, beverages, and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Mountain Lion Zone 1 Late Season Opens

North Dakota’s early mountain lion season in Zone 1 closed Nov. 20, and the late season, when hunters can pursue lions with dogs, is open. During the early season, hunters took three cats from a harvest limit of eight. Under the season structure, a conditional season could open five days after the late season closes for hunters to pursue the additional five mountain lions that were not taken.
MONTANA STATE

