Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald

One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
Former LSU, NFL RB Jeremy Hill leaves local radio show to attempt comeback in XFL

Jeremy Hill is jumping back into professional football, bringing an end — at least for now — to his brief career as a local broadcaster. Hill, who has been a co-host on the “Hunt & Hill” sports-talk show with Hunt Palmer on WNXX-FM 104.5 since August 2021, announced last Wednesday that he is attempting a comeback with the XFL.
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Stolen luggage from MSY, how the Saints got the best out of Andy Dalton, Susan Hutson restores access to jail data and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues...
