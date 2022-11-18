Read full article on original website
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, series history, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms
For the first time in exactly one month, the New Orleans Saints will play at least a semi-familiar foe, as they are set to face an NFC opponent for the first time since losing to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20. On Sunday, it’s the Los Angeles Rams, whom the...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: It took a village, but the Saints stone-walled Rams star Aaron Donald
One of Bill Parcells’ mantras during his Hall of Fame coaching tenure was never let an opponent’s best player beat you. The Saints offensive game plan for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday reflected that time-honored philosophy. The message all week in the team’s offensive meetings was simple, a mission statement that could be summarized in five words: “Take care of No. 99.”
NOLA.com
The date has been set for the Saints' Week 15 game vs. Falcons in New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons is set for Dec. 17, according to sources familiar with the matter. The date of the game has been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May. The kickoff time and broadcast network have not been confirmed.
NOLA.com
Saints DE Payton Turner suffered sprained ankle in Rams win, giving him day-to-day status
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.
NOLA.com
Former LSU, NFL RB Jeremy Hill leaves local radio show to attempt comeback in XFL
Jeremy Hill is jumping back into professional football, bringing an end — at least for now — to his brief career as a local broadcaster. Hill, who has been a co-host on the “Hunt & Hill” sports-talk show with Hunt Palmer on WNXX-FM 104.5 since August 2021, announced last Wednesday that he is attempting a comeback with the XFL.
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
The Cincinnati tackle had some bold words for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
NOLA.com
Jahri Evans, Reggie Wayne make first cut for Hall of Fame's Class of 2023
Former New Orleans Saints standout Jahri Evans and New Orleans native Reggie Wayne are among 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 released Tuesday by Hall officials. Evans, who started at right guard for 11 seasons during the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era, was one of...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Stolen luggage from MSY, how the Saints got the best out of Andy Dalton, Susan Hutson restores access to jail data and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Did you know that you can now submit your own suggested clues...
