Holmes County, OH

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center receives $10 million grant from Samaritan Hospital Foundation

CLEVELAND – Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded an unprecedented $10 million grant to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland County. The gift supplements the Foundation’s annual support of the hospital which averages $2 million each year and promises to impact patient care and services for decades to come.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Coburn Gallery hosts senior art exhibit Dec. 1-17

ASHLAND -- The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University will be hosting a semester-closing “Senior Art + Design Exhibition” from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 17, featuring the capstone experience for graduating art and design students Nathan Langdon, Joel Steiner and Bo Haoran. On Dec. 1, there will...
ASHLAND, OH

