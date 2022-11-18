Read full article on original website
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center releases honor roll & perfect attendance
ASHLAND -- The following Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center students achieved honor roll status with all A’s for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 school year. Juniors.
Arlin Field to host Division I state semifinal on Friday night
MANSFIELD -- Arlin Field will be the host site of a Division I state semifinal football game on Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletics Association. Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) will meet Gahanna Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m. in Mansfield.
Open Source: What's the deal with Jobs & Family Services scams?
ASHLAND — A reader recently reached out to Ashland Source, saying her son had received a call from someone pretending to be an employee at the Ashland County Department of Jobs and Family Services. The reader wanted us to look into this for her.
Award-winning educator to give AU’s commencement address for December graduates
ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer, Ohio’s 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient, will give the keynote address at Ashland University’s Winter 2022 Commencement, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Niss Athletic Center. The ceremony, for both undergraduate and graduate students, will begin at 10 a.m. No...
University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center receives $10 million grant from Samaritan Hospital Foundation
CLEVELAND – Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded an unprecedented $10 million grant to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland County. The gift supplements the Foundation’s annual support of the hospital which averages $2 million each year and promises to impact patient care and services for decades to come.
John F. Kennedy slides past Danville in fretful clash
John F. Kennedy swapped jabs before dispatching Danville 22-21 during this Ohio football game. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Coburn Gallery hosts senior art exhibit Dec. 1-17
ASHLAND -- The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University will be hosting a semester-closing “Senior Art + Design Exhibition” from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 17, featuring the capstone experience for graduating art and design students Nathan Langdon, Joel Steiner and Bo Haoran. On Dec. 1, there will...
