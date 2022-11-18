Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt highlights Mid-Penn Keystone volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Keystone coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Mechanicsburg’s Gracen Nutt was at the top of that list— she was named player of they year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe, Middletown’s Addison Huber highlight Mid-Penn Capital volleyball all-star picks
Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their divisional all-star selections on Monday, and Trinity’s Sammi McAuliffe and Middletown’s Addison Huber were at the top of that list— they both received player of the year honors. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas, Greencastle’s Tavon Cooper highlight Mid-Penn Colonial all-star picks
Mid-Penn Colonial coaches released their divisional all-star picks Monday, and Mechanicsburg linebacker Sage Thomas and Greencastle-Antrim running back Tavon Cooper were atop the list. Thomas was picked as the division’s defensive player of the year while Cooper was picked as the offensive player of the year.
Watch: Harrisburg wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Harrisburg was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Cougars wrestlers Jesiah Sumpter and Shamar Wade-Proctor and coach Domineak Commodore answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett headlines Mid-Penn Capital field hockey all-stars
The Mid-Penn Capital coaches released their annual All-Star picks for field hockey Monday, with Boiling Springs midfielder Shae Bennett earning top honors as the division’s player of the year. Bubblers coach Kortney Showers, who guided the team to the PIAA Class 1A title Saturday, earned coach of the year honors.
Greencastle-Antrim’s Rylee Henson highlights Mid-Penn Colonial girls soccer all-star picks
Greencastle-Antrim had a historic 2022 in girls soccer, making the first PIAA state semifinal in program history after earning a District 3 second-place finish. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Lower Dauphin’s Ashley Economopoulos headlines Mid-Penn Keystone girls soccerall-star picks
Lower Dauphin made program history this past season in girls soccer this past season, winning the first District 3 title in program history. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Boosted by their bigs, Chambersburg wrestlers have the lineup pieces to make a District 3 run
The Chambersburg Trojans will bring “an interesting group” into Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division competition this season, according to coach Matt Mentzer. Chambersburg has a chance to give opponents fits with the composition of its lineup, and Mentzer can rattle off a long list of names of kids who have potential to take a major leap elsewhere.
Top Pennsylvania Recruit Making Late-Season Visit to Penn State
Rodney Gallagher, a four-star Pennsylvania prospect who has committed to West Virginia, will visit Penn State on Saturday for its regular-season finale. It's a chance for Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff to make a late-cycle flip in the 2023 recruiting class. Gallagher, a multi-position player at Laurel...
Penn State fans take over SHI Stadium for 55-10 blowout of Rutgers; Faces in the crowd
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
Lower Dauphin takes home 7th state title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is no stranger to field hockey state championships and on Saturday they added another trophy to their decorated case as the Falcons defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown. The game-winner was scored by Falcons junior Avery Pollock, who also scored an overtime winner […]
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says
A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
iheart.com
Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic
>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
Ted Lasso leaves billboard message for Christian Pulisic in Hershey ahead of World Cup
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Soccer fans in central Pennsylvania have their eyes set on the FIFA World Cup ahead of Team USA facing Wales on Monday. They will also get a glimpse of Captain America -- and it's not the Marvel superhero. Dauphin County native, Christian Pulisic, will be taking...
Pennsylvania's Christian Pulisic Plays In USA's First World Cup Match Tying With Wales
Hershey's homeboy helped the USA team advance in the World Cup in Qatar at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium; earning one point for the tied game with Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. In one of the first games of the cup, 24-year-old Christian Pulisic, No. 10, did some key plays and a good corner kick while on a team led by 23-year-old Tyler Adams, of Wappinger, New York.
Bear harvest down after weekend opening of firearms season
Two days into this year’s firearms hunting season for bear, successful hunters have brought 831 bruins into bear-check stations of the Pennsylvania Game Commission – 651 on Saturday and 180 on Sunday. That’s down substantially from either of the two previous years, the only previous years since the...
Pa. elementary students, driver taken to hospital after school van hit from behind
Three Pa. elementary school students were taken to local hospitals after the van they were riding in was hit from behind on Tuesday morning. Alongside the students who go to West Hempfield Elementary, the van driver and a monitor were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution, according to a school official, WPXI reported.
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
Pennsylvania has No. 3 ‘dirtiest’ sports venue in U.S.: study
When going to see a game live, it’s best not to think about how clean a venue may be. This is especially true of one sports venue in Pennsylvania, which has been rated the third overall “dirtiest” in the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city absolute second best to...
Comments / 0