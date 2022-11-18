>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."

HERSHEY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO