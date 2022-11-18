ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3

By Eric F. Epler
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
PennLive.com

Penn State fans take over SHI Stadium for 55-10 blowout of Rutgers; Faces in the crowd

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, blowing out Rutgers, 55-10 on a cold and windy evening in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions were led by the freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dominant defense in the win. Singleton opened the scoring for the Nittany Lions with a 100-yard kickoff return and Allen added 117 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Sean Clifford ran for a score and threw for another.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin takes home 7th state title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is no stranger to field hockey state championships and on Saturday they added another trophy to their decorated case as the Falcons defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown. The game-winner was scored by Falcons junior Avery Pollock, who also scored an overtime winner […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says

A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
iheart.com

Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic

>Fictional Coach Ted Lasso Leaves Billboard Message For Christian Pulisic. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fictional Coach Ted Lasso has left a billboard message for Christian Pulisic. The Hershey native is playing midfield for Team USA in the World Cup. Ted Lasso is a fictional American football coach from the Apple TV series of the same name who's hired to coach a soccer team in the UK. The character has been leaving messages for many United States men's national soccer team players. The one that sprang up for Pulisic in Hershey reads, "Although Benjamin Franklin created the lighting rod, Pulisic has perfected it with his right foot."
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

