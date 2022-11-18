Read full article on original website
'Inhaler saved my life': Passenger on SEPTA bus shot by stray bullet in Frankford
The bullet went straight through his right forearm. He believes the inhaler he had in his pocket prevented the bullet from hitting him anywhere else.
fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police.
NBC Washington
Virginia Man Killed When Driver Intentionally Runs Him Down in Philadelphia: Police
A 24-year-old man from Northern Virginia died when a driver purposefully hit him outside of a bar in Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities say. Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said. During the...
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video
Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
WOLF
Pottsville man crashes vehicle, found inside with fatal gunshot wound
READING, BERKS CO, (WOLF) — Reading Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday night. According to Skook News, a Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County just after 10 PM Friday. Just before 10 PM, Reading Police...
Police search for driver in deadly Northeast Philadelphia hit and run
Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia that they are calling intentional.
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
fox29.com
Police: Man found slumped in doorway, fatally shot 8 times in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man became the latest victim of Philadelphia weekend gun violence early Saturday morning. Police say he was found slumped in the doorway a home on the 100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. He had been shot eight times. He was transported to a local...
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WGAL
Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
abc27.com
Lancaster woman convicted of killing mother of three in DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was sentenced to 4-15 years after a DUI crash that killed a mother of three. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges back in June 2022.
