ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video

Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Man wanted for killing Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in the murder of a sanitation worker. The shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday. It left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted.   Police say the suspect is a Black male that was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Jordan 11s shoes with white soles at the time of the incident. He was also wearing a black mask, according to police. The suspect left the scene in a dark color 2015 to 2019 Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, authorities say. Police say there was at least one individual that drove the Subaru in addition to the suspect in the black hooded sweatshirt. The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. To submit a tip to police over the phone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF

Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at multiple buildings in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire broke out at a warehouse in Lancaster County on Monday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened along the 900 block of North Strickler Road in Chanceford Township at 7:37 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident. Crews cleared the scene...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster woman convicted of killing mother of three in DUI crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was sentenced to 4-15 years after a DUI crash that killed a mother of three. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges back in June 2022.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy