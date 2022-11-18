In a Letter to the Editor, Cumberland County Controller, Al Whitcomb offers uses of the proceeds of the sale of Claremont Nursing Home. He contends that the interests of the “silent majority” be considered. He criticizes the “vocal few” and “lobbyists” for “advocating” the county turn over the proceeds of the Claremont sale “to an as yet identified non-profit for unspecified uses.”

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO