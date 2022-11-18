Read full article on original website
Judge affirms conviction of Pa. man in beating death of ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter
SUNBURY – The trial judge has affirmed the third-degree conviction of a Northumberland County man in the death of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. Judge Charles H. Saylor in an opinion Thursday found the evidence supported the conviction of Jahrid Josef Burgess and there were no legal errors in last year’s trial.
Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why
The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
Steelton woman who dodged murder charge sentenced for role in fatal burglary
A woman accused of kickstarting a burglary in 2020 in Steelton that turned deadly is expected to be released on parole Friday, according to a judge’s ruling Tuesday. Shnasia Peterson, 22, said she wanted Ismail Lewis, 39, to pay for what she described as years of domestic abuse after an emotional incident the morning of Sept. 2, 2020.
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison
A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Woman who choked child sentenced to state prison: ‘You almost loved her to death’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated at 5:30 p.m. to reflect the victim is not Hawkins’ daughter. “I love that girl so much,” Mary Hawkins said before her sentencing. “You almost loved her to death,” Dauphin County Court Judge Deborah Curcillo replied.
Woman charged with helping Pa. man rid body after slaying: police
State police say a second individual is facing charges after helping a Bedford County man dispose of his cousin’s body after he shot and killed him this year. Troopers say 24-year-old Courtney Boden is charged with abuse of a corpse, as well as multiple counts of tampering with evidence, WJAC reported.
Man stole SUV from central Pa. Walmart with 3 kids inside: police
Police arrested an Adams County man after he stole a vehicle from Walmart while three children were still inside. Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, entered the running vehicle at the Straban Township location on Route 15 around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. Three boys, ages 7, 12...
Mechanicsburg woman found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot, but jury deadlocks on theft charge
A District of Columbia jury has found a Mechanicsburg woman accused of aiding in the theft of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s laptop guilty on some charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. But the jury did not come to a consensus whether or not Riley Williams, 23,...
Penn State Health opens women’s health clinic at Cumberland County hospital
Penn State Health has opened a new clinic in Cumberland County. Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology opened the new clinic last week in suite 1076 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center at 2200 Good Hope Road in Hampden Township. The clinic is staffed by physicians, certified registered nurse...
Police looking for teen missing from central Pa.
A teenage boy has been missing from his Chambersburg home for about two weeks, police said. Milton Facundo-Garcia’s guardian last saw him around 3 p.m. Nov. 9, according to Chambersburg police. Police said anyone with information on Facundo-Garcia’s whereabouts should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131, or submit a tip...
Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says
A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
Harrisburg car dealership to be renovated
Changes are planned for a car dealership in Harrisburg. Faulkner Hyundai Harrisburg at 2060 Paxton St. will be renovated. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
A response to the Cumberland County controller on how to spend proceeds from Claremont | PennLive letters
In a Letter to the Editor, Cumberland County Controller, Al Whitcomb offers uses of the proceeds of the sale of Claremont Nursing Home. He contends that the interests of the “silent majority” be considered. He criticizes the “vocal few” and “lobbyists” for “advocating” the county turn over the proceeds of the Claremont sale “to an as yet identified non-profit for unspecified uses.”
Therapeutic riding center for children with disabilities plans to build second center
Leg Up Farm, a therapeutic riding center in York County for children with disabilities, plans to build a similar center in Franklin County. The three-phase project is planned for 3575 Cascades Drive in Guilford Township near Fayetteville. Phase one will include a therapy center and administrative offices. Phase two will...
Tiny-home village for homeless veterans in Harrisburg receives $1.5M state grant
A “Veterans Village” for homeless veterans that will include 15 tiny homes on a five-acre property at 1103-1105 S. Front St. in Harrisburg, received a big boost from the state this week. The state announced the project will be awarded $1.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance for Capital Programs...
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway
Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
Parent company of Capital City Mall sells N.J. shopping center to help pay off $148M in debt
The owner of the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township is paying down $148 million in debt. By doing that, PREIT (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust) recently closed on a deal to sell one of its malls. The company announced earlier this month that it has closed on the sale of the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and several outparcels bringing its capital raised through asset sales this year to $110 million.
