Carlisle, PA

PennLive.com

Teen charged as adult in killing of her sister remains in juvenile facility. Here’s why

The Lancaster County girl accused of killing her older disabled sister in a psychotic episode has been permitted to continue staying at a juvenile facility. Claire Miller, 16, of Manheim Township, will be permitted to stay at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Detention Center for now “for judicial economy and efficiency purposes,” even though she is being tried as an adult.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison

A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police looking for teen missing from central Pa.

A teenage boy has been missing from his Chambersburg home for about two weeks, police said. Milton Facundo-Garcia’s guardian last saw him around 3 p.m. Nov. 9, according to Chambersburg police. Police said anyone with information on Facundo-Garcia’s whereabouts should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131, or submit a tip...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Student fight put Dauphin County high school on lockdown, district says

A Dauphin County high school was on lockdown Monday after an altercation between students, officials said. Central Dauphin East High School’s lockdown has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed, according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. It’s unclear how many students were involved or if anyone...
PennLive.com

Harrisburg car dealership to be renovated

Changes are planned for a car dealership in Harrisburg. Faulkner Hyundai Harrisburg at 2060 Paxton St. will be renovated. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

A response to the Cumberland County controller on how to spend proceeds from Claremont | PennLive letters

In a Letter to the Editor, Cumberland County Controller, Al Whitcomb offers uses of the proceeds of the sale of Claremont Nursing Home. He contends that the interests of the “silent majority” be considered. He criticizes the “vocal few” and “lobbyists” for “advocating” the county turn over the proceeds of the Claremont sale “to an as yet identified non-profit for unspecified uses.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space

The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Parent company of Capital City Mall sells N.J. shopping center to help pay off $148M in debt

The owner of the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township is paying down $148 million in debt. By doing that, PREIT (Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust) recently closed on a deal to sell one of its malls. The company announced earlier this month that it has closed on the sale of the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and several outparcels bringing its capital raised through asset sales this year to $110 million.
CAMP HILL, PA

