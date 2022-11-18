ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake damages historic building on University Health's downtown San Antonio campus

By Michael Karlis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2TmC_0jG0mUQh00
The Robert B. Green Building, which suffered damage during Wednesday's earthquake, is over 100 years old.
The 5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio Wednesday did structural damage to downtown's historic Robert B. Green Building, University Health officials said.

Engineers determined that the building on University Health's center-city campus is unsafe following the quake, one of the strongest in state history. The structure has since been closed and a safety zone established around it, according to officials.


Although most clinical services at Robert B. Green were relocated in 2013, a handful of administrative services still operate out of the 100-year-old facility. University Health is working to relocate those to other spots around the city.

Although Robert B. Green appears to be the only San Antonio building significantly harmed by the temblor, engineers continue to examine other facilities at University Health's campus for damage.

