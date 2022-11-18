Read full article on original website
27 First News
Robert William Winterburn, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Winterburn passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley. Bob was born in 1931 and turned 91 on October 26, 2022. He spent his early years in Warren. Bob moved his freshman year of high school with his family:...
27 First News
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
27 First News
Judith Ann Herbert, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Herbert, 81, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Judith was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella Radkoski Mang and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1959...
27 First News
Doris E. May, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. May, 90, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare. She was born September 1, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Molly Mae (Burke) Adams. Doris was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Salem High School. Her hobbies included...
27 First News
Nicholas Perrino, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Perrino, 88, of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born August 2, 1934, in Gallo Matese, Italy, the son of Pasquale and Carmela Perrino. Nicholas came to America at the age 14. He retired...
27 First News
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
27 First News
Marion M. Garrity, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion M. Garrity, 98, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility in Austintown, Ohio. Marion was born on April 8, 1924, to Hayes and Anna (Stevens/Fraley) Mayyou. On June 12, 1943, she was united in marriage...
27 First News
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
27 First News
Catherine Agnes McCammon, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Agnes McCammon, 90, of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland. Catherine was born March 17, 1932, St. Patrick’s Day, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth...
27 First News
Christopher F. Higgins, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher F. Higgins, 70, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, November 19, 2022, in his Sharon home, where he resided most of his life. Born October 23, 1952, in Sharon, a son of Fred and Anne Higgins, he married Kathy Saternow June 10, 1977.
27 First News
Margo Galathris, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Margo Galathris, who passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Greenbriar Nursing Home. Margo was born December 3, 1929, in France. She...
27 First News
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
27 First News
Dorothy Germano, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Germano, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 92. Mrs. Germano was born August 20, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Nitch) Velkey. She was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
Arthur H. White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. White, 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Caprice Health Care. Artie was born on March 14, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Arthur R. and Dorothy James White. A man of faith, Artie attended Venture Church. A lifelong resident...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” Joseph Protain, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Protain, 68, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Ed was born on June 8, 1954, in Youngstown, the sone of George R. Protain, Sr. and Mary Louise (Cronk) Protrain. He was a 1973 graduate of The Rayen School.
27 First News
Scott W. Dunlap, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott W. Dunlap, 62 of Burton, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born January 17, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Justine (Pelton)...
27 First News
Brian Johnathan Bair, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Johnathan Bair, 61 of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Floyd and Genevieve Bair, born September 24, 1961, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at UPMC Hospital. Brian was a 1980 graduate of Canfield High School and later went to YSU and studied Electrical...
27 First News
Loleta June Mercer, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance. She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson. Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will...
27 First News
Dr. Gloria Tribble, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Gloria Tribble, 88, departed this life Friday, November 4, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Gloria was born September 1, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Nancy Haynes Tribble. She graduated from East High. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown...
27 First News
Katheryne “Pat” Patricia Kennedy, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Katheryne “Pat” Patricia Kennedy, 93, of N. Vine Street died Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence in New Castle. She was born on February 4, 1929 in New Castle a daughter of the late Richard V. and Mary A. (Fulkerson) Vernon.
