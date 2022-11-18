Read full article on original website
Collider
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Gives Us a First Look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena
The cinematic calendar is about to change to 2023, which means moviegoers are about to have a bunch of new films to gush over. Arguably one of the most anticipated films next year is the untitled Indiana Jones 5, which will see star Harrison Ford put on the fedora one last time. After many years in development purgatory, the final film in this adventure saga is hitting theaters in June, and fans are finally getting their first official tease of the film thanks to Empire Magazine. As a part of their 2023 Preview issue that features Indy’s epic return as its cover story, we now have our first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character Helena.
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Which MCU Movies You Need to Watch Before 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Director James Gunn revealed which Marvel Cinematic Universe movies fans need to watch to fully enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The movie is Marvel Studios' first Christmas special and will take a band of intergalactic outlaws to Earth as they try to give Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) a genuine holiday experience.
Collider
How to Watch 'Strange World' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Though the animation titan that is the Walt Disney Company has mostly been sticking to its roots with infectiously fun musicals such as Encanto (2021) and Frozen II (2019), the studio has also been exploring animated expeditions into more adventurous stories. Recently, there have been a wide variety of these non-musical adventures, including hit films like Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Zootopia (2016), just to name a few. But their next adventure seems to be taking a page out of some of Disney's most legendary exploratory films like Pixar's Up (2009) and the criminally underrated Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001). Strange World (2022) reunites the duo behind the Academy Award-nominated Raya and the Last Dragon, directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, bringing with them an all-new adventure packed to the brim with exploration and excitement. The latest from Walt Disney Animation Studios follows the Clade family, more specifically the optimistic Ethan Clade (Jaboukie Young White), his overprotective father Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Searcher's own estranged father Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid). The trio of would-be adventurers, along with Searcher's wife Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union) and president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), stumbles upon an almost alien world, packed with environments and creatures unlike anything they've seen before.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Collider
'The Marvels': Brie Larson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Image With Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris
Marvel is having an incredible 2022 with films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and shows like Ms. Marvel delighting genre fans around the world. However, 2023 looks to be even better and smack dab in the studios release calendar is the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. The Brie Larson starring superhero epic releases in theaters next July which means marketing for the film will soon be picking up. Now, Larson has shared a new behind-the-scenes image that teases the heroes both in front of and behind the camera.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Excels Because It Embraces Its Creepiness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.After Robert Zemeckis' atonal Pinocchio adaptation hit Disney+ screens earlier this year, audiences could not be faulted for remaining skeptical of the umpteenth adaptation of this timeless children's fable. Zemeckis, of course, is a venerated pop mythmaker, as well as a storyteller prone to skirting over any suggestions of darkness and/or interiority—all the better for him to focus purely on the fantastical elements of his films.
Collider
Kevin Feige Champions Ryan Coogler's Work on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Leading a gigantic film crew to put together a Marvel blockbuster is no easy feat. For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s director Ryan Coogler, there was the added pressure of delivering a sequel that lived up to its original, as well as one that worked as both an entertaining new step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a tribute to the late star Chadwick Boseman. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel mega-producer Kevin Feige revealed that Coogler managed to do all that – and then some.
Collider
The Best Edgar Wright Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes
Edgar Wright is one of the most appreciated and talented directors of today. He's created some of the most popular fan favorites, from Scott Pilgrim vs the World to Shaun of the Dead, which have rightly become cult classics. However, people likely didn't know that some other popular movies included him on the roster, as an executive producer or screenwriter.
Collider
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
Collider
10 Reasons Why John Hughes' 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' Should Be A Thanksgiving Tradition
Like peppermint and mocha, some things go better together. For example, Christmas and movies. Some of the best and most popular American films take place under tinsel and mistletoe. But in a rush to see George Bailey or Ebeneezer Scrooge grace the screen, you might overlook a Thanksgiving classic. The...
Collider
‘Andor’ Is a Whole New Side of Star Wars, but Does It Work Tonally?
Disney+’s Andor gives a dramatically grounded look at the sociopolitical landscape of the galactic empire and the rise of the rebellion in the beloved Star Wars galaxy. By employing a smaller scale and tonally mature approach to the franchise, George Lucas’ legendary space opera is stripped of its fancifully childlike charm and plucky spiritual heroism and is instead examined with political intrigue and interpersonal drama akin to modern prestige TV like Breaking Bad or The Handmaid’s Tale.
Collider
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Collider
Did Rick and Michonne Return in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. After more than a decade on television, The Walking Dead aired its series finale, “Rest In Peace,” last night. It saw a tentative end for characters new and old as the conflict with the Commonwealth that had been building came to a close. However, the franchise is not dead yet as it is now looking ahead to a whole host of spinoffs that are looming on the horizon. The most significant question left open surrounds the highly anticipated return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that the show had been long telegraphing the promise of. Each had departed from the story seasons ago and everyone had been left in the dark. The short answer is yes, both Rick and Michonne appeared at the end of the series finale.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
How Asta Darling went from flight attendant to TikTok sensation
Flying from Asia to Europe to America was Asta Darling's life for six years until 2020 when an injury forced her to leave her flight attendant job. Then she took a chance on TikTok. ...
Collider
'Dinosaurs' Shocking Series Finale Was Always Planned Says Kirk Thatcher
Even though there are many ways to wrap up a series, screenwriters often choose to end their show on a positive note. This is especially true for comedy series, and even more so with the ones that have children as their target audiences. For relatively the short-lived comedy Dinosaurs, however, it was a whole other game. Centered around a prehistoric dinosaur family, the four-season show created by Jim Henson, Michael Jacobs, and Bob Young reached the end of its run on a pretty dark note.
Collider
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: We Need to Talk About Everett Ross and Val
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brings back the majority of the Black Panther cast to explore the grief of losing the Wakanda king, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Though the focus of the film is on Shuri (Letitia Wright) and her journey of grief, Black Panther 2 also sees the return of Wakanda’s only acceptable colonizer ally, Everett Ross, played by Martin Freeman. This character has been around in the MCU since Captain America: Civil War, where he worked alongside Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp) to track down Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after he’s framed for the bombing at the UN conference. He later assists T’Challa in after Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan) usurps the throne. Though Everett isn’t a character audiences are clamoring for a spinoff series from, his appearance in Wakanda Forever is a welcomed addition, whose details on his life outside his job enriches his character and therefore, enhances the universe (shall we say multiverse?) of the Marvel world.
