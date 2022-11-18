Read full article on original website
Related
osu.edu
A message of gratitude
You are the reason Ohio State is such a special place. During this season of gratitude, Veronica and I want you to know we appreciate you and we are thankful that you are part of the Buckeye community. If you are on the Columbus campus over the holiday, join us...
osu.edu
Today's Update: Monday, November 21, 2022
As you know, I am a big believer in encouraging you to unwind, re-charge and spend time with loved ones during break times. I am grateful that, once again, President Johnson has announced an academic recess for December 27-30, 2022. I know the Office of Student Life is a 24-hour-a-day,...
osu.edu
Fisher College of Business community comes together for day of service
Students, faculty and staff at The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business donated their time to charitable organizations throughout central Ohio during the 2022 Fisher Impact Day on Nov. 11. Held annually on Veterans Day, the student-led initiative unites the college community in a day of service. Fisher...
osu.edu
In-Person Microsoft Azure Training: Class Size Limited, Register Now
Ohio State faculty and staff are invited to participate in a AZ-900 (Azure Fundamentals) class at the Microsoft office in Columbus on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free training is provided by the Microsoft Account Team and will include a certification test voucher to take the AZ-900 test at no cost!
Comments / 0