Boy gets emotional as he surprises his deaf mother by signing a love song for her

Cover Image Source: Instagram/@goodnews_movement

The relationships between mothers and their children is awfully beautiful. It's amazing to see this love manifest in different ways. This particular son knows just the right ways to showcase his love for his mama. In front of his whole school, he started to dedicate a song of love to his mother. Since his mother has a hearing disability, the young boy signed the whole song for her, while the school played the song in the background.

The boy, who is now winning hearts on the internet with his sweet gesture, was clearly very moved by the lyrics. He starts to get emotional in the middle of the delivery of the song. The now-viral video was captioned, "This sweet boy surprises his mom by signing a love song for her. He becomes emotional mid-delivery. The entire school joins in for musical accompaniment."