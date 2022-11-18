Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Andor's B2EMO and How Droids Deal With the Passage of Time
Ever since his first appearance in Andor, B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) has won our hearts. Our new favorite droid is fiercely loyal to his family, is honest when giving advice and is not afraid of voicing his feelings — proving that one can never actually be too emo (sorry, I just had to). In the show's latest episode, "Daughter of Ferrix", he nearly made us all cry with the way he is dealing with Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) death, exactly like a young child would. Which raised the inevitable question: how do droids deal with the inevitable death of those around them?
Collider
'Dune' Prequel Series 'The Sisterhood' Begins Filming
Dune: The Sisterhood, the live-action prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film, Dune, has been assembling quite the eye-catching cast over the past few weeks and months, and now that they've settled who's playing who, filming can begin. Johan Renck, Emmy-winning director, who will helm the first two episodes of the series, took to Instagram to unveil the crowd-pleasing news that The Sisterhood began filming on November 22.
Collider
James Gunn Reveals Which MCU Movies You Need to Watch Before 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Director James Gunn revealed which Marvel Cinematic Universe movies fans need to watch to fully enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The movie is Marvel Studios' first Christmas special and will take a band of intergalactic outlaws to Earth as they try to give Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) a genuine holiday experience.
Collider
'The Owl House' Season 3 Premiere Sets Disney+ Release Date
This past October, Disney's The Owl House returned with its Season 3 premiere episode, "Thanks to Them." The episode is the first of three to air for the show's final season. Shortly after the episode premiered on Disney Channel, it became available in full and free of charge to watch on YouTube. Now, the episode will finally hit Disney+, joining the prior two seasons. Beginning on Wednesday, December 14, Owl House fans can relive the magic on the streaming platform. For now, the episode will only be available to U.S. viewers.
Collider
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
Collider
MCU’s Phase 4 Female Representation Was a Mixed Bag
From Black Widow to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MCU's Phase 4 put more women in the spotlight than ever. Whether they were heroes, villains, or fourth-wall-breaking lawyers, these leading ladies brought the MCU's male-dominated chapter to a close. However, the addition of more women doesn't inherently make the MCU feminist. The real question is, were these characters represented well?
Collider
‘Andor’ Fan-Made Trailer Brings Series Back to the ’70s
Ahead of its season one finale, Andor has been given the retro treatment via this excellent, vintage 1970s-style fan-made trailer by Auralnauts. The synth-heavy trailer, which seems to take inspiration from Flash Gordon and Doctor Who, two legendary science-fiction outings from the same era, showcases the shows and the stakes facing our main character, Cassian Andor, played in the show by Diego Luna.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — 10 Ways the Sequel Ties into the Larger MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit the cinemas running last week, breaking the November box office record by earning a staggering $180 million in its debut weekend. The film pleased fans and critics alike by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away before filming began, crafting a deeply emotional and exciting movie, and tying into the larger MCU by teasing what's to come next.
Collider
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Retains Top Spot at Box Office with $67 Million Second Weekend
Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row. The superhero sequel is expected to make $67.3 million in its sophomore weekend, which is bang in the middle of expectations. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $288 million (although the most bullish projections had it topping $290 million domestically).
Collider
Joe Manganiello Makes an Important Call in an Exclusive 'Mythic Quest' Clip
Mythic Quest is back and with its return, there has been a lot of back and forth between Hera and our friends at Mythic Quest. With the team divided after Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) moved on with Dana (Imani Hakim) to Poppy's new game "Hera." It left David (David Hornsby) in charge after years of thinking that he had any sort of power at Mythic Quest, which meant everything is a bit of a mess not that David and Jo (Jessie Ennis) are leading the team. One thing that David is getting done, however, is a movie about Mythic Quest, and now the question is "Who wants to star in it?" Well, this exclusive new clip reveals that the star will be none other than self-proclaimed nerd Joe Manganiello!
Collider
'The Marvels': Brie Larson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Image With Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris
Marvel is having an incredible 2022 with films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and shows like Ms. Marvel delighting genre fans around the world. However, 2023 looks to be even better and smack dab in the studios release calendar is the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. The Brie Larson starring superhero epic releases in theaters next July which means marketing for the film will soon be picking up. Now, Larson has shared a new behind-the-scenes image that teases the heroes both in front of and behind the camera.
Collider
'Severance' Gets Impressive Mondo Vinyl Release For Your Innie & Outie [Exclusive]
Ever think about what your innie would listen to and whether your outie would like it? Well now fans of Severance don't have to wonder! In a new amazing collection from Mondo, fans of the hit Apple TV+ series can take home the soundtrack of the series on November 23, which includes both an innie version (limited to 5000 numbered copies housed inside a bespoke concertina office folder) or the outie version (initial copies of the outie are 5000 with a slipcase).
Collider
From 'Guardians of the Galaxy' to 'The Suicide Squad', Every Movie By New DC Boss James Gunn Ranked
James Gunn has swiftly become one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood. Wearing multiple hats as a director, writer, and producer, Gunn has significantly helped shape the cinematic works of powerhouse companies Marvel and DC. With the recent news that Gunn has been appointed co-CEO of the DCU, he will be a key driving force behind shaping the brand's identity on screen.
Collider
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Has Died
Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise has died at the age of 49. According to TMZ, his reps confirmed the news, saying in a statement:. "Unfortunately, it is true. Please respect the privacy of...
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
Collider
New ‘Babylon’ Featurette Teases the "Depravity and Debauchery" of Early Hollywood
A new featurette for director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled "Welcome to Babylon" and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the biggest thing" that he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another leveling-up for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who broke out with the intense drama Whiplash, and attained icon status with the musical La La Land.
Comments / 1