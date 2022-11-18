Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation
From social media to the halls of Congress, the struggle for Taylor Swift fans to get tickets is creating bad blood for Ticketmaster.
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
DOJ Said To Have Launched Live Nation-Ticketmaster Investigation; Probe Reportedly Started Before Taylor Swift Ticket Sale Breakdown
Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, is the focus of an antitrust investigation that predates the Taylor Swift ticket snafu this week, according to a report. The investigation, according to The New York Times, is focusing on whether the company has abused its market power in the live events business. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill already have been calling for closer scrutiny of Live Nation’s business practices. And in the wake of Ticketmaster’s website breakdown during ticket pre-sales earlier this week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) fired off a letter to Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino expressing “serious concerns about the...
Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro taking complaints over Taylor Swift Ticketmaster problems
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official thinks Ticketmaster might be in some “trouble, trouble, trouble” after a fiasco over canceled sales for pop star Taylor Swift’s latest concert tour. On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled the planned public sale of tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour that were set to...
DOJ's Ticketmaster investigation thrust into spotlight after Taylor Swift ticket debacle
The Department of Justice is investigating Ticketmaster's owner and its practices in the live music industry.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
