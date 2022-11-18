ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Home Internet Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Broadband

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which will provide the best home internet connection for the cheapest price? Meanwhile, how can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while making the decision?
9to5Mac

Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider

The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
9to5Mac

Mozilla bundles Firefox Relay with its VPN as a discounted $6.99/mo subscription

Mozilla has announced an update to its Firefox Relay and VPN security offerings today with the main change making them a more affordable, bundled subscription. For $6.99/month, you can get both the Relay and VPN services from the non-profit to protect your devices. Mozilla announced the new security bundle today...
9to5Mac

Finally, a formidable response to Amazon-owned Goodreads: Introducing The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph – an app that lets you track, rate, and review the books you’ve read amongst many, many other things – is something every book lover should have in their app library. Complete with beautiful analytics, personalized recommendations, and a 1.2 million-member community, The StoryGraph is everything Goodreads isn’t. We spoke with cofounders Nadia Odunayo and Rob Frelow to dig more deeply into everything we love about our new favorite book app.
9to5Mac

iOS 16 notifications: Three ways to change the new design

To coincide with the new Lock Screen widgets, Apple has also redesigned the notification system in iOS 16. Starting this year, notifications now appear at the bottom of your Lock Screen rather than at the top below the clock. This change is proving to be controversial for many iPhone users, but there are a few settings you can tweak that might improve the experience for you…
9to5Mac

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch, more

Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals and more.
9to5Mac

iPad 10 vs 9 vs iPad Air: Which is the best pick for the holidays?

While the 10th-gen iPad comes with a slew of great updates, the 9th-gen iPad stays in the lineup and there’s also the 2022 iPad Air to consider. However, the iPad 10 may offer a sweet spot for modern features at an affordable price. Below we’ll break down all the similarities and differences between the iPad 10 vs 9 vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best choice.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro supply dwindling from third-party retailers, Best Buy CEO warns

IPhone 14 Pro availability continues to wane as the holiday shopping season enters full swing. Now, Apple partner Best Buy is warning that it is seeing strong demand for the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices, and it doesn’t have the supply to be able to keep up with that demand.

