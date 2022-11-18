Read full article on original website
CNET
Home Internet Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to Broadband
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're fortunate enough to live in an area with multiple internet service providers, you face a tough choice: Which will provide the best home internet connection for the cheapest price? Meanwhile, how can you connect to Wi-Fi for free while making the decision?
Should you buy a cellular Apple Watch? Here’s everything to consider
The Apple Watch lineup is available in a number of different options and configurations, ranging from different case materials, colors, sizes, and more. One of the most important things to consider, however, is whether or not you should buy an Apple Watch with cellular connectivity. An Apple Watch with LTE...
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 design to feature titanium case, may have iPhone 5C-style rounded back – leaker
A leaker with a decent track record has reported that the iPhone 15 design will feature a titanium casing, and may have a rounded back, rather than the squared edge of the current models. This might give next year’s iPhone lineup a similar profile to the iPhone 5C, where the...
9to5Mac
Mozilla bundles Firefox Relay with its VPN as a discounted $6.99/mo subscription
Mozilla has announced an update to its Firefox Relay and VPN security offerings today with the main change making them a more affordable, bundled subscription. For $6.99/month, you can get both the Relay and VPN services from the non-profit to protect your devices. Mozilla announced the new security bundle today...
9to5Mac
Finally, a formidable response to Amazon-owned Goodreads: Introducing The StoryGraph
The StoryGraph – an app that lets you track, rate, and review the books you’ve read amongst many, many other things – is something every book lover should have in their app library. Complete with beautiful analytics, personalized recommendations, and a 1.2 million-member community, The StoryGraph is everything Goodreads isn’t. We spoke with cofounders Nadia Odunayo and Rob Frelow to dig more deeply into everything we love about our new favorite book app.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 notifications: Three ways to change the new design
To coincide with the new Lock Screen widgets, Apple has also redesigned the notification system in iOS 16. Starting this year, notifications now appear at the bottom of your Lock Screen rather than at the top below the clock. This change is proving to be controversial for many iPhone users, but there are a few settings you can tweak that might improve the experience for you…
9to5Mac
iOS privacy concerns deepen as Apple’s promises on analytics anonymity appear to be false
IOS privacy concerns were raised last week when security researchers appeared to demonstrate that iPhones send the same analytics data to Apple whether you grant or decline permission. The same researchers have now demonstrated that Apple can – despite assurances to the contrary – link this data back to individual...
Flighty update brings live flight tracking data to your iPhone, even when you’re in Airplane Mode
The flight tracking app Flighty has been one of the top implementations yet of Apple’s new Live Activities feature in iOS 16 and the iPhone 14 Pro. A new update rolling out this week, just in time for holiday travel, adds a clever new trick for updating your flight progress with real data even when you’re in the air.
9to5Mac
Best Black Friday 2022 Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 2 $200, M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch, more
Black Friday is now here at 9to5Mac, and our team over at 9to5Toys has been working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals. Through Thanksgiving week, we’ll be delivering all of the most notable markdowns on Apple devices, home goods, fashion, and much more. As always, the major players will be center stage this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many others offering up notable deals. Head below for the best Black Friday 2022 Apple deals and more.
9to5Mac
iPad 10 vs 9 vs iPad Air: Which is the best pick for the holidays?
While the 10th-gen iPad comes with a slew of great updates, the 9th-gen iPad stays in the lineup and there’s also the 2022 iPad Air to consider. However, the iPad 10 may offer a sweet spot for modern features at an affordable price. Below we’ll break down all the similarities and differences between the iPad 10 vs 9 vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best choice.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro supply dwindling from third-party retailers, Best Buy CEO warns
IPhone 14 Pro availability continues to wane as the holiday shopping season enters full swing. Now, Apple partner Best Buy is warning that it is seeing strong demand for the flagship iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices, and it doesn’t have the supply to be able to keep up with that demand.
9to5Mac
iCloud for Windows users claim images and videos from strangers are showing up in their library
There are ongoing issues apparently affecting the iCloud for Windows app, particularly in regards to photo and video storage. According to a number of online complaints from users, iCloud for Windows is corrupting certain videos. There are also reports of a more worrying problem: photos from strangers popping up in people’s iCloud Photo library.
