U-M again recognized among the world’s top universities. The University of Michigan continues to be ranked among the top higher education institutions in the world, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings released Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the third best public university in the United States, the same spot it held last year, and No. 18 overall worldwide, a drop of two places from the 2021 list. The other U.S. institutions to make the top 20 were the University of California, Berkeley (No. 6) and the University of California, Los Angeles (No. 16). According to Times Higher Education, the World Reputation Rankings are created using the world’s largest invitation-only academic opinion survey of experienced, published scholars who offer their views on excellence in research and teaching within their disciplines and at institutions with which they are familiar. The 2022 rankings were based on a survey conducted between November 2021 and February 2022 that received 29,606 responses from 159 countries. View the full list of World Reputation Rankings.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO