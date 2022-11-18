ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University reports new inventions, startups during FY ’22

The University of Michigan solidified its position as a global leader in translating academic research and technology for broad societal impact during fiscal year 2021-22, generating 433 new inventions and 16 new startup companies. The new activity, reported Nov. 22 by Innovation Partnerships, a unit based in the Office of...
U-M Innovation Partnerships reports 433 inventions, 16 new startups during fiscal year 2022

The University of Michigan generated 433 new inventions and 16 new startup companies—including genetic data accessibility to internet interfaces for the visually impaired—during fiscal year 2022. U-M startups raised $760 million in capital and continued to make substantial strides in commercialization. One such startup, Genomenon, an AI-driven genomics...
Campus briefs

U-M again recognized among the world’s top universities. The University of Michigan continues to be ranked among the top higher education institutions in the world, according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings released Nov. 16. U-M was ranked as the third best public university in the United States, the same spot it held last year, and No. 18 overall worldwide, a drop of two places from the 2021 list. The other U.S. institutions to make the top 20 were the University of California, Berkeley (No. 6) and the University of California, Los Angeles (No. 16). According to Times Higher Education, the World Reputation Rankings are created using the world’s largest invitation-only academic opinion survey of experienced, published scholars who offer their views on excellence in research and teaching within their disciplines and at institutions with which they are familiar. The 2022 rankings were based on a survey conducted between November 2021 and February 2022 that received 29,606 responses from 159 countries. View the full list of World Reputation Rankings.
