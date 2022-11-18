Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler over incident in Mexico City
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the...
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach
When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
NBC Sports
Broncos waive Melvin Gordon
After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports
Williams drops perfect analogy to describe 49ers' defense
MEXICO CITY — The 49ers' defense posted its third straight second-half shutout in the club’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Trent Williams was incredibly impressed. The veteran left tackle spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area after the game, and might have had the best...
NBC Sports
See Steph's incredible reaction to JK's slam dunk vs. Rockets
There isn’t much that can surprise Steph Curry in his 14th NBA season, but leave it to Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga to knock the Splash Bro out of his seat -- literally. In the second quarter of Golden State’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
NBC Sports
Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury
The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NBC Sports
NFLPA is monitoring the Matthew Stafford situation
Everything about the handling of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status in the concussion protocol has been strange. It’s only getting stranger. And the NFL Players Association is paying attention. On Wednesday, November 9, the Rams placed Stafford in the protocol. Coach Sean McVay, who had plenty to say...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrews could be out for season after injury vs. Jets
The New England Patriots might be without their starting center for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. David Andrews exited Sunday's win over the New York Jets with a thigh injury during the first quarter and did not return. After the game, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Andrews is "feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season."
NBC Sports
Week 11 winners, losers: Jimmy G, 49ers are feeling great, baby
Eleven weeks down, seven to go. Believe it or not, another weekend of NFL football has come and gone. In Week 11, we witnessed the New England Patriots win ugly, the Detroit Lions win their third straight game and 49ers fans take over Mexico City with a sea of red and gold.
NBC Sports
Sam Darnold to start for Panthers on Sunday
The Panthers are turning to their third starting quarterback of the season. Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the Broncos, interim coach Steve Wilks has decided. After arriving in a trade with the Jets, Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers last season. But he opened...
Comments / 0