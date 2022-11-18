Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the...
L.A. prosecutor put on leave over questionable case sparked by election conspiracy theories
An L.A. County deputy district attorney has been placed on leave for his role in the questionable prosecution of a Michigan software executive that may have been sparked by conspiracy theorists who deny the validity of the 2020 presidential election.
15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42
Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down…
WDIO-TV
President Biden pardons turkeys today
Today President Joe Biden will pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in a ceremony on the south lawn to continue the 75-year tradition. There are two lucky birds — with one serving as an alternate. They’re named “Chocolate” and “Chip”. They’re from North Carolina but made the trip up to Washington, D.C. Over the weekend.
WDIO-TV
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in...
WDIO-TV
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The company that makes Jack Daniel’s is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey’s signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel’s has asked the justices to hear its case against...
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but pending recounts could still tip the final balance of power. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes after a recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote. Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because of a discrepancy between how many ballots were tallied during the recount and those processed during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. A judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day. The new tally showed the Republican winning by 26 votes.
WDIO-TV
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Harjeet Singh of the environmental group Climate Action Network International said the new fund had effectively “sent a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction.”. “From now on, they will have to pay up for...
Comments / 0