Truth About Cars
Hyundai Brought the Goods to the LA Auto Show
Hyundai has had a busy week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The automaker unveiled the N Vision 74 Concept that it previously teased, and it pulled back the curtain on the new Ioniq 6, a sleek electric sedan with a stunning interior. First, the concept. Hyundai says the retro-styled...
Jalopnik
My Favorite Design Details From the LA Auto Show
While most car journalists are sent to every corner of the world to check out and drive the latest cars, the other 95 percent of our jobs is describing the latest and greatest in cars, from photographs. You can imagine, something like a car, some of the best details are best seen in person, which brings us to the LA Auto Show.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
America’s Best Used Cars
In the latest J.D. Power 2023 ALG Residual Value Awards, Kia took the crown.
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
Truth About Cars
It's Really Happening: Fisker and Magna Kick Off Ocean EV Production in Austria
It’s been a long time coming. The Fisker Ocean is finally in production after a few years of “would-they, wouldn’t-they” speculation from an auto industry that is rightfully skeptical of upstart automakers – especially one with Henrik Fisker’s name on the hood. Fisker’s relying...
torquenews.com
Toyota Rav4 Engine Warning for Used Car Shoppers
Are there deal breakers for buying a used Toyota Rav4? You bet. However, sometimes it is really a judgement call for the used car shopper. Here’s a good example of a Toyota Rav4 engine warning that used car shoppers need to know about toward making an informed buying decision and whether or not it is something he or she can live with if the price is right.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Is Ford CEO Jim Farley Right?
Today is one of those days in which I pose a QOTD based on an earlier news story -- as if you all aren't already arguing in the comments. This one is a two-parter -- is Jim Farley right? And if so, what can be done to keep job losses to a minimum?
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 1991 Eagle Talon 2.0L TSI Turbo AWD
Cheeseheads (and those neighboring Wisconsin, like FIBs such as myself), take note: There's an Eagle in your midst. You can find this Eagle Talon in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for $6,500 or best offer. Oh, and it's a stick. The owner says it's stock, has 169K miles, has been garage-kept, and has...
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 2001 Volkswagen Eurovan
Let's go camping! This 21-year-old Eurovan has the 2.8-liter VR6 engine, and it's all yours for $39,900. There are 75K miles on this van, and it has an automatic transmission. There's a fold-down bed, fog lamps, curtains that have never been unfolded (so, the van's never been a rockin'?), new all-season tires, and snow tires are handy.
5 All-Season Tires With the Least Amount of Rolling-Resistance, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at the top five tire products with the least amount of rolling-resistance for better fuel economy, according to Consumer Reports. The post 5 All-Season Tires With the Least Amount of Rolling-Resistance, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Mercedes Putting Performance Behind Digital Paywall for EQ EVs
Mercedes-Benz has made some changes to its commercial EQ website and now appears to be offering an “Acceleration Increase” subscription that boosts performance in exchange for an additional $1,200 per year. However it doesn’t do this by installing new hardware, Mercedes is just remotely goosing the powertrain it already has for massive gains. Though this also means it’s artificially limiting the output of those very same vehicles until its customers cave in and allow themselves to be locked into an annual fee.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
benzinsider.com
More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?
Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
Road & Track
Turn Any Ratchet Into a Torque Wrench With This Nifty Adapter
Torque wrenches are fantastic. They allow DIY mechanics with a wide range of skill and experience to dial in exactly how tight a nut or bolt should be, without having to rely purely on feel. But they're also bulky and heavy, making them a pain if you need to take one on the road. This device changes that.
