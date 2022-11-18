Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...

4 DAYS AGO