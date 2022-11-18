Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy calls for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment inquiry over 'the collapse of our border'
Investigations could lead to Mayorkas' impeachment, McCarthy said. If successful it would be the second impeachment of a cabinet member in history.
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts — the first woman to be elected speaker of the House — and she occupied a particularly high-profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a veteran prosecutor to serve as special counsel overseeing the criminal probe of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 investigation.
The DOJ names special counsel to oversee two investigations involving Trump
The U.S. attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee two sensitive investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
Former AG Bill Barr says it's becoming 'increasingly likely' that Trump will be indicted over sensitive documents he took to Mar-A-Lago - days after ex-president claimed they were 'personal'
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday he believes the federal government has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump based on the sensitive documents they retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. Barr told PBS' 'Firing Line' host Margaret Hoover that the Justice Department 'probably have...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race
A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion. Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael...
Only 1 senator is supporting Trump for president
Only one Republican senator is publicly supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid; the rest of the Senate GOP conference is holding back.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court order upends Bucks County central DUI court plan
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has derailed pending plans to create a new central court that would hear all driving under the influence cases in the county at its Doylestown Justice Center. In a recent order, the state’s highest court clarified that counties seeking to create new specialized minor judiciary courts...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
Biden, turning 80, faces an age-old question: How old is too old to be president?
It it one of the most replayed moments in the history of presidential debates. Standing on a stage in Kansas City in October 1984, President Ronald Reagan was asked the question that was on most everyone's mind. He was the oldest president ever, and had been described as being "very tired" after an earlier debate. Did he have any questions in his mind about his ability to function if deprived of sleep during a national security crisis?
The Bidens spend Friendsgiving with Marines, sailors and their families in NC
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Marines and sailors aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina Monday evening to celebrate Friendsgiving. "The American people have no idea the sacrifices you're making," the president said before dishing out dinner to the troops. "One percent of you represents 99% of the public; you're all volunteers, you all just show up, and you're always there."
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Panel hears oral arguments over Alabama's law banning gender-affirming care
To Alabama now, where the state is asking a federal appeals court to let it enforce a law that bans gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth. A federal judge temporarily blocked most of the law while parents and health care providers pursue a constitutional challenge. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Montgomery today. NPR's Debbie Elliott was there in the court, and she is with us now. Hey there, Deb.
The Colorado shooting comes in a year rife with anti-LGBTQ sentiment, advocates say
The tragic shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado, is the latest event to transpire in a year marked with a jump in anti-LGBTQ legislation and sentiment, according to LGBTQ advocates. The shooting, the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in the U.S. since the Pulse shooting in 2016,...
Prison powwows in Washington state restart after a 2-year break because of Covid
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Inmate James Rousseau remembers the last powwow he attended at the Airway Heights Corrections Center, a few miles west of Spokane, Wash. "I was here in 2019 before the Covid hit," he said. "I was here at MSU (minimum security unit) camp and we had the powwow. We had a good turnout and a really good time. It felt good to be around my people."
Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump's rhetoric on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump. So Help Me God is the kind of polished life story that is often a preliminary for a presidential run, which Pence is considering. Coincidentally or not, the book's release date, Nov. 15, was exactly the date that Trump declared his run for the presidency in 2024.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0