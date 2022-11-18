Read full article on original website
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parking Spots Hard to Find at Love Field This Holiday WeekendLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse
Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
WFAA
DFW weather: A look at your holiday travel forecast
There's rain in the forecast if you're traveling within Texas. Here's the latest.
WFAA
DFW weather: Full Thanksgiving week forecast
Wondering what the weather is looking like this week? WFAA Meteorologist Greg Fields has you covered.
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
WFAA
DFW weather: Hour-by-hour snow flurry forecast
Greg Fields is tracking the latest snow forecast. We won't see much, but it will be cold with a chance of precipitation.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday
The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
WFAA
Cozy & Chic holiday looks
The turkey, dressing, and oh the pumpkin pie – It all sounds so nice!. Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some cozy and chic looks for turkey day and ideas of where to go with the family on Black Friday!. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.
WFAA
DFW weather: Chilly fall weather in the forecast for second half of the week
Highs will be in mid-50s the next two days, but another cold front arrives Friday. Here's the latest.
blackchronicle.com
Texas gas prices: Thanksgiving road trip costs from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a little more enjoyable to write down now, in contrast to a couple months in the past. When we calculated the costs of varied Texas road journeys for Fourth of July, gas costs have been round $4.50 per gallon, the best mark of all-time.
These Dallas spots have the best Thanksgiving stuffing around town
A staple of Thanksgiving outside the turkey or ham is the side of all sides for this holiday, the stuffing. It's important and everyone and their mama have the "best" recipe, but, why not try out a professional's take on this dish?
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
High-speed police chase in Dallas, TX
FOX 4 DALLAS – A high-speed police chase is underway in Dallas, TX on Monday near Mesquite. For more updates and details on the situation, click here.
Barbecue spot in Dallas’ Lower Greenville will leave you stuffed, but craving more
There is no shortage of good Texas barbecue in North Texas, it's true, but it's always nice to point out a spot that is exceptional in its craft.
WFAA
Pie Time With Bonafide Betties
We get a look at some of the best pies of the season from Bonafide Betty’s Pie Company in Rockwall. For more information, visit bonafidebettiespieco.com.
fox4news.com
Struggling North Texans thankful for food bank giveaways as inflation soars during holidays
This time of year is always busy for food banks across DFW, but they are even busier as inflation continues to have a big impact on grocery bills. But across North Texas, there are continued efforts to make sure as many as possible have a Thanksgiving meal.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
North Texas restaurants open on Thanksgiving, according to OpenTable
Thanksgiving is a day for many people to try their hand at cooking, but you don't really have to cook on Thanksgiving.
