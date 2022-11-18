ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse

Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.  Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
Dallas weather: Snow flurries possible Friday into Saturday

The cold weather has made its way to North Texas, and Friday into Saturday you could see some snowflakes. A fair warning: don't get your hopes up. This is not an event that will have your kids breaking out the sleds and ready to make snowmen. An arctic front arrives...
DFW new homes sales rise, bucking national trend, but prices fall

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth's new home sales climbed higher last month, bucking a national trend of declining sales as interest rates have shifted higher. The three-month moving average of sales in October in DFW totaled 1,209...
Cozy & Chic holiday looks

The turkey, dressing, and oh the pumpkin pie – It all sounds so nice!. Holly Quartaro with Galleria Dallas shares some cozy and chic looks for turkey day and ideas of where to go with the family on Black Friday!. For more information, visit GalleriaDallas.com/holiday.
Texas gas prices: Thanksgiving road trip costs from DFW

DALLAS — This story is a little more enjoyable to write down now, in contrast to a couple months in the past. When we calculated the costs of varied Texas road journeys for Fourth of July, gas costs have been round $4.50 per gallon, the best mark of all-time.
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
Pie Time With Bonafide Betties

We get a look at some of the best pies of the season from Bonafide Betty’s Pie Company in Rockwall. For more information, visit bonafidebettiespieco.com.
