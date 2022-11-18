ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BFD is looking forward to the future

The Brenham Fire Department is looking to the future. Fire Chief Roger Williams delivered a presentation to the city council last Thursday outlining exactly what that means. “We have a 154-year history of providing excellent service to our community, and I am confident we will build on that strong tradition in years to come,” Williams said.
