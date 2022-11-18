Read full article on original website
BFD is looking forward to the future
The Brenham Fire Department is looking to the future. Fire Chief Roger Williams delivered a presentation to the city council last Thursday outlining exactly what that means. “We have a 154-year history of providing excellent service to our community, and I am confident we will build on that strong tradition in years to come,” Williams said.
Operation Lone Star officers apprehend fugitives in Jackson, Wharton counties
(The Center Square) – An Operation Lone Star task force operation in Jackson and Wharton counties resulted in the successful apprehension of fugitives and illegal foreign nationals and the confiscation of contraband. Goliad County Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation, which focused on human and drug smuggling,...
