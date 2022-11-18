Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Twitter fact-checks owner Elon Musk over 'Dune' quote
Elon Musk was fact-checked by his own platform on Tuesday after he falsely attributed a quote to the science fiction epic “Dune" on Twitter.
'But you're a woman': Iraqi furniture-maker carves up stereotypes
With hammer and saw, Nour al-Janabi is building her latest creation, a candy-pink sofa, in the carpentry workshop she runs in male-dominated and conservative Iraq. Janabi has been making furniture for several years, and launched her business, Nour Carpentry, a few months ago.
Comments / 0