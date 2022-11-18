Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke women's basketball travels west for Phil Knight Legacy
After defeating Toledo 58-41 Sunday, Duke will travel to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Blue Devils will first face UConn, and depending on the results, will face Iowa or Oregon State in the following game. Here are five things to know before the tournament begins Friday.
Chronicle
Niesenbaum wins heavyweight division as Duke wrestling struggles at Keystone Classic
In collegiate wrestling, amazing individual efforts don't necessarily ensure a good team result. Unfortunately for Duke, its wrestling fell victim to this veracity Sunday at the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia. On an individual level, a few Blue Devils had an amazing weekend while the team placed ninth out of 11 schools. Senior captain Jonah Niesenbaum continued his excellent grappling, winning the heavyweight division in a tight overtime contest. Redshirt junior Patrick Rowald also excelled, finishing in seventh place overall at 149 pounds after entering the tournament as an unranked competitor.
Chronicle
Filipowski carries the torch for Duke men's basketball against Bellarmine as Lively, Whitehead find their footing
Duke has had seven of the last nine ACC Rookie of the Year winners, with its last four being big men who can dominate the interior. Off of back-to-back ACC Rookie of the Week honors and potentially on his way to a third, the stars are aligning for 7-foot freshman Kyle Filipowski to carry that torch this season.
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Soccer teams stay alive in NCAA tournament, men's basketball falls in Indianapolis
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here is our recap for the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 20. Football. For the first time since...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball heats up from 3-point line to down Bellarmine at home
The game had all the makings of an upset and at points, even felt like it could be one. But in the end, No. 8 Duke topped Bellarmine 74-57 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night, relying on a season-high 14 threes and tough defense to outlast the Knights’ experienced roster. This was one of the Blue Devils’ more balanced performances of the season, with three players contributing double digits and eight players logging an assist. One of the three was graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, who finished with 16 points in his best offensive performance of the season.
Chronicle
High-pressure defense moves Duke women's soccer one step closer to a championship against South Carolina
When the Blue Devil faithful filed into Koskinen Stadium Sunday night despite the bitter cold of the November air, they undoubtedly expected a marquee performance from the likes of Michelle Cooper or Kat Rader. However, over the course of 90 minutes, one old adage seemed to ring true for Duke: Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Bellarmine
Duke hit the court Monday night with the hot hand, shooting the lights out in the first half on its way to an 41-33 halftime advantage. With one half to play, the Blue Devils look well on their way to their fourth win of the season. Filipowski continues to shine.
Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Wake Forest's high-flying offense presents challenge for Duke football on Senior Day
Last Saturday was a rough one for Duke. The Blue Devils struggled to convert on the several chances they had to pull ahead of Pittsburgh, and as a result lost a winnable game by a two-point margin to the Panthers. This week, Duke will return to Wallace Wade Stadium for Senior Day to take on Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. The Demon Deacons have been a strong team all year, so let’s see what they will have in store for Duke when they come to Durham Saturday.
Chronicle
Three points: 3-point defense, effective guard play will be crucial for Duke men's basketball vs. Bellarmine
Before its grueling gauntlet in Portland, Ore., No. 7 Duke takes on Bellarmine at home Monday evening. The Blue Zone is here with three key points to a Blue Devil victory:. Coming off a first half where Delaware was able to capitalize on open looks from beyond the arc, Duke needs to be able to close down shooters and be defensively aware at all times. This is especially true against Bellarmine, as its unique style of offense could give the young Blue Devils trouble. The Knights run an offense predicated on constant off-ball movement, which can lead to easy buckets on backdoor cuts if Duke does not stay vigilant in man defense. This offense is what enabled Bellarmine to defeat fellow ACC team Louisville earlier this season and hang with Clemson in its last game. If the Blue Devils do not remain locked in for all 40 minutes, they could fall prey to the same trap that the Knights’ offense presents. Bellarmine is also deadly from beyond the arc, shooting 34.9% from deep as a team. Duke has been elite so far this season defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to only shoot 20.7%, the seventh-best mark in the country. However, we can chalk up this impressive number partly to the inability of the Blue Devils’ opponents to shoot the 3, something the Knights can do with confidence. If Duke gives up the same open looks it allowed Delaware, Bellarmine could make it a long night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Pressure from Duke football's Carter key to stopping Wake Forest passing attack
After a loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday, Duke returns home for its final regular season game to take on Wake Forest. Before the contest Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone takes a look at one player from each team who can swing the outcome of the game:. Duke: DeWayne Carter. While...
Chronicle
Offensive miscues loom large for Duke women's basketball in spite of victory against Toledo
A brief glance at box scores would indicate that Duke seems to be handling its schedule with relative ease—but a deeper look at some of the other stat columns shows that the Blue Devils have struggled with their offensive discipline as of late and is unproductive when not in transition. The question now for Duke, is whether its defense is enough to carry it to victory until it can remedy its offensive inconsistencies.
Chronicle
FLY THE COOP: Duke women's soccer advances past South Carolina, to Elite 8 behind Cooper's brace
Just like the dark and the 33-degree temperature suggested at Koskinen Stadium, winter is coming. Cheers sounded from both the Blue Devils’ and visitors’ sides as Duke, donning uniforms white as ice, hosted the red-clad Gamecocks. Though no snow fell on the field Sunday, the Blue Devils were like ice as they put out a fiery South Carolina team, restricting almost all of its opportunities.
Chronicle
Maatoug, Kinne represent Duke cross country at NCAA Championships
When Angela Reckart took over as Duke’s head coach at the start of last season, she made a plan to send two teams to the national championships. Now, Reckart’s goal is right on the fringe of fruition; she was able to see a preview of its success in two individual Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke football proves resilience once again, but mistakes spoil opportunity in narrow loss at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH—On Oct. 15, moments after his team’s dramatic loss to North Carolina, Duke head coach Mike Elko implored everybody to “stop questioning whether this team is going to respond.”. Respond the Blue Devils did. They won their next three games, achieving what once seemed impossible by becoming...
Chronicle
Duke volleyball battles on Senior Day in five-set loss against Miami
The Blue Devils laid everything on the line for their seniors. In a contentious five-set match, Duke fell against Miami Sunday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium (26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 31-33, 13-15). The Blue Devils battled in their final home match of the season by keeping all five sets within eight points, but they failed to capitalize on their key opportunities and chances to seal the match.
Chronicle
Duke men's soccer seizes early opportunities, advances past Denver to begin NCAA tournament run
Sunday marked both the start of the World Cup and the start of Duke’s quest for its first NCAA championship since 1986. And, like the fans of Ecuador, the Blue Devil faithful celebrated as No. 7-seed Duke took down Denver in a second-round matchup that paired two of the top defenses in the country.
Chronicle
Extra point: Moore, defense put up strong efforts in Duke football's loss to Pittsburgh
Duke football lost in the final minute against Pittsburgh Saturday, 28-26. The Blue Zone has three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the Blue Devils' final road game of the regular season:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Familiar ending. Each of Duke’s four losses this season have been winnable....
Chronicle
Getting their bearings: A look into Duke's skateboarding culture
Picture it now: you are strolling back from French Science at 4:50 p.m. on a Friday. The final class of your week, a tinge of pride flutters your heart for attending this excruciatingly dry recitation, unlike the previous couple weeks. The sky epitomizes fall, clear and sunny, the air crisp and delicious, and a soft westerly combs your hair and flutters red, brown and orange leaves about. One lands to rest on the shoulder of your crew neck. Rounding BC Plaza, you hear them before you see them. A chorus of polymer wheels hitting concrete at angles and bounces. The grunt of an ankle catching or a body tumbling. You may wish not to admit it but you certainly look. Maybe a beat long. And perhaps you even watch the display for a moment or several, if the green tables appear comfortable enough to compose last minute emails before the weekend’s festivities.
Chronicle
What to know about staying on-campus this Thanksgiving break
Thanksgiving means traveling home for many Duke students, but some Blue Devils will be feasting on their turkey in Durham this week. With break just around the corner, here is how Duke facilities will be operating from Wednesday through next Monday. Housing. Students on East and West Campus residents will...
