Before its grueling gauntlet in Portland, Ore., No. 7 Duke takes on Bellarmine at home Monday evening. The Blue Zone is here with three key points to a Blue Devil victory:. Coming off a first half where Delaware was able to capitalize on open looks from beyond the arc, Duke needs to be able to close down shooters and be defensively aware at all times. This is especially true against Bellarmine, as its unique style of offense could give the young Blue Devils trouble. The Knights run an offense predicated on constant off-ball movement, which can lead to easy buckets on backdoor cuts if Duke does not stay vigilant in man defense. This offense is what enabled Bellarmine to defeat fellow ACC team Louisville earlier this season and hang with Clemson in its last game. If the Blue Devils do not remain locked in for all 40 minutes, they could fall prey to the same trap that the Knights’ offense presents. Bellarmine is also deadly from beyond the arc, shooting 34.9% from deep as a team. Duke has been elite so far this season defending the 3-point line, allowing opponents to only shoot 20.7%, the seventh-best mark in the country. However, we can chalk up this impressive number partly to the inability of the Blue Devils’ opponents to shoot the 3, something the Knights can do with confidence. If Duke gives up the same open looks it allowed Delaware, Bellarmine could make it a long night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO