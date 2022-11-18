ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 4 days ago
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.

The land is west of the Magic Kingdom and north of Flamingo Crossing Town Center. The site will be developed by The Michaels Organization, who have built 10 affordable communities in Florida, including several in Tampa and one in Winter Haven.


"The development will be open for qualifying applicants, including Disney cast members," the company shared in a press release. "This initiative will help offer a viable solution to one of the nation’s greatest challenges and will support and build upon Orange County’s Housing for All action plan to address housing affordability for local residents, an action plan brought about by the passion and leadership of Mayor Jerry Demings."


Walt Disney World has faced calls to pay employees more amid rapidly rising housing costs.

YES I SAID THAT
3d ago

do not believe them as a resident of Kissimmee Florida since I was 9 years old on more than one occasion Disney has used the we are building affordable housing and it turned into luxury apartments unaffordable for the common man it's just another ploy

